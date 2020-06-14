Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:45 AM

228 Apartments for rent in The Meadows, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to The Meadows renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
The Venue at Lakewood Ranch
8240 Lakewood Ranch, The Meadows, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,131
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1393 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens and custom cabinetry. Residents enjoy such amenities as a saltwater pool, a fitness center and a coffee bar. Opposite Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5254 Wedgewood Lane Unit #56
5254 Wedgewood Lane, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1127 sqft
Seasonal/short term 2/2 condo in The Meadows - SEASONAL IN THE MEADOWS!! Comfortably furnished two bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2nd floor condo, has an unobstructed view of the golf course and ponds.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
4581 MORNINGSIDE
4581 Morningside, The Meadows, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
680 sqft
RENTAL OFF SEASON - SHORT TERM - from JUNE 10 TO OCTOBER 31, 2020 - The Meadows Golf & Country Club - Fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo plus enclosed lanai - Ground Floor - just steps from swimming pool.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
2779 RINGWOOD MEADOW
2779 Ringwood Mdw, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
Waiting for you is this 2 story furnished 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath condo. Nestled in the Meadows this condo overlooks the golf course and green space both in the front and back and offers a spacious layout with vaulted ceilings.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5082 MARSH FIELD RD
5082 Marsh Field Road, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1453 sqft
Pet-friendly! Newly refreshed, large 3-bedroom, 2-bath unit with a beautiful golf-course and lake views. 2nd floor unit.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5324 MYRTLE WOOD
5324 Myrtle Wood, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1064 sqft
AVAILABLE FROM AUG 1 to DEC 31, 2020 - Nicely furnished-all utilities included-2 bedroom/2 bathroom ground floor villa- bright and spacious-vaulted ceilings-in The Meadows Golf & Country Club. Rent includes all utilities, cable, wireless internet.
Results within 1 mile of The Meadows
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
62 Units Available
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1302 sqft
TGM University Park offers an ideal combination of location and lifestyle.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
5721 BENTGRASS DRIVE
5721 Bentgrass Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1072 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see this Spacious First Floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo with a Study and 1 Car Garage. Unit has Newer Wood Floors. Relax and Enjoy the peaceful Preserve view from your Screened in Lanai. Rent Includes Basic Cable. No Pets.

1 of 22

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5551 Bentgrass Dr Unit 107
5551 Bentgrass Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1032 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The gated community of Las Palmas is the perfect place to call home! You're sure to be impressed by this 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo.
Results within 5 miles of The Meadows
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
43 Units Available
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1337 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Palm Aire in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:32am
35 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,104
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1118 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
$
82 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,367
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1595 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
Rosemary District
23 Units Available
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,340
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1308 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
Creekside Ranch
11209 Ranch Creek Ter, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,313
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1392 sqft
Luxury complex with fantastic amenities, including an on-site volleyball and basketball court, gym, pool and coffee bar. Updated interiors with hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly with a dog park. Bike storage.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
29 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,342
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
13 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1427 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
25 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,560
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
51 Units Available
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1469 sqft
Just a few minutes from AMC Barrett 24 Commons Theater, these apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
23 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Luxury living within miles of I-75 and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Open-air community lounge with fireplace, pool, outdoor grilling area and fire pit. Apartments have gourmet kitchens, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
340 Units Available
Bainbridge Palmore
310 North Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,418
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1400 sqft
Bainbridge Palmore unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
36 Units Available
Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch
11140 Lost Creek Ter, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,666
1374 sqft
Our lavish apartments of Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch offer you the opportunity to live the fabulous lifestyle you deserve.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in The Meadows, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to The Meadows renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

