/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:05 AM
211 Apartments for rent in The Crossings, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
The Crossings
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1353 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
12605 SW 91st ST
12605 Southwest 91st Street, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
This 2-story, 2 BR/2.5 Bath within a community with Pool & gated, is Offered as an annual rental unfurnished. Also offered seasonal, short-term, fully Furnished at different pricing.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Calusa
13255 SW 88th Ln
13255 Southwest 88th Lane, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Spacious 3bd/2ba corner unit located in the heart of Kendall just a few blocks from turnpike. Excellent schools, close to shopping centers & restaurants.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kenland
9015 SW 125th Ave
9015 Southwest 125th Avenue, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Highly Desirable Kendall Community, The Kenlands. Must See!! First Floor, Large 1 Bedroom 1 Bath 750 SqFt condo. New Porcelain Floors, Spacious Covered Terrace with a Large Utility / Storage, including hurricane panels. Plenty of parking onsite.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kenland
12455 SW 93rd Ter
12455 Southwest 93rd Terrace, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Location, Location, Location!!! Very nice condo in Kenland Pointe. Very large 1 bedroom 1 bath freshly painted with spacious living/dining area. Recently installed Washer/Dryer painted patio area with stronger closets.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kenland
9432 SW 124th Ct
9432 Southwest 124th Court, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1156 sqft
2/2 corner townhouse, large tiled enclosed patio. 2 baths/;great room, upgraded baths
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
The Crossings
13223 SW 111th Ter
13223 Southwest 111th Terrace, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Amazing Opportunity!!! Premiere Community of the The Crossings. Beautiful corner unit with a huge wrap around patio all around the unit. LOOKS and FEELS like acute little house. Very bright with natural light.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kenland
9030 SW 125th Ave
9030 Southwest 125th Avenue, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2nd Floor Condo, 980 sq.ft., 1 Bed / 2 Bath, Fully Tiled, Nice and Clean Unit with Washer/Dryer Inside. See Photos! Ample Terrace with Storage Room. Front Door to Unit is Across Elevator. Minutes from FL Turnpike & Kendall Drive Dr.
1 of 23
Last updated May 1 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
The Crossings
10524 SW 132 COURT
10524 SW 132nd Ct, The Crossings, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
CROSSINGS ESTATE HOME IN PRISTINE CONDITION! 4/2 WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ON LARGE FULLY FENCED 10,000 SQ.FT. LOT. TILED LIVING AREAS WITH CARPETING IN BEDROOMS.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Devon-Aire Estates
11600 Southwest 122nd Place
11600 Southwest 122nd Place, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1225 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of The Crossings
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
Contact for Availability
Palmetto Place Apartments
9601 SW 142nd Ave, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
905 sqft
Community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's an onsite tennis court, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Kendale Lakes Plaza.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12505 SW 124th Ter 1
12505 SW 124th Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Townhose at Kendall - Property Id: 288349 Kendall Breeze Townhouse -This bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car Garage is available June 1st.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winston Park
7214 SW 134th Ct
7214 Southwest 134th Court, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful corner home in sought after winston park area, 3br/2ba/1612sf, 2-car garage; large living room and family room open to a huge enclosed patio and fenced backyard; community offers lots of amenities: clubhouse, pool, tennis court and
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8650 SW 133rd Avenue Rd Apt 219
8650 Southwest 133rd Avenue Road, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1040 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo on the second floor with great distribution in a gated community. Laundry facility in every floor. Large enclosed and screening balcony with new floor and, a closet for storage.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Sabal Chase
11514 SW 109th Rd 37
11514 Southwest 109th Road, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Newly renovated 2 story, 3/2.5 starter townhouse ready for its new family! Band new modern wood laminate floors, new kitchen cabinets, and granite countertops accent this comfortable and highly sought after home in Sabal Chase.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes
14195 SW 87th St
14195 Southwest 87th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
5 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms very spacious condominium in the Heart of Kendall. Great rental Unit for a large family.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12994 Southwest 132nd Terrace - 1
12994 Southwest 132nd Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1733 sqft
Charming Townhouse, 3/2.5 with spacious bedrooms and living areas. Private backyard. Amenities include a gym, community pool, and clubhouse. Centrally located.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
8420 SW 133rd Ave Rd
8420 Southwest 133rd Avenue Road, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LARGE, MAINTAINED 2/2 CONDO IN DESIRABLE HORIZONS WEST. THE AMENITIES INCLUDE 3 POOLS, TENNIS COURT, CLUBHOUSE, PICNIC, ELEVATOR AND MORE. THE UNIT COMES WITH 1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE AND VISITORS PARKING. UNIT WILL BE AVAILABLE 6/1/20.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
King Court
8014 SW 119 PL
8014 Southwest 119th Place, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
JUST LISTED IN ONE OF THE BEST COMMUNITIES AT KENDALL EAST. MYSTIC FOREST 2, NEAR THE NEW TOWN COUNTRY MALL, EXPRESS WAYS, KENDALL DRIVE AND MORE. TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH A LOT OF UPGRADES.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12884 SW 134th Ter
12884 Southwest 134th Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful townhouse for rent in Kendall. Tuscany Villages, 3 bed and 2 and a half baths. Patio and garage for 1 vehicle. The neighborhood has a gym, two swimming pools, a playground, and 24-hour security. The basic cable is included.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
8600 SW 133rd Ave Rd
8600 Southwest 133rd Avenue Road, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 2B/2b apartment on 3rd floor with beautiful and big kitchen. Large screened balcony with a beautiful garden view.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sabal Chase
11530 SW 109th Rd
11530 Southwest 109th Road, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great Opportunity !! Townhouse 3bed/2.5 bath in a great location at SABAL Chase closed to Palmetto and Turnpike. Walking distance to Publix, Miami-Dade Community College, Elementary School, and Daycare center .
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
8700 SW 133rd Ave Rd
8700 Southwest 133rd Avenue Road, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
Beautiful and full of light 3 bedroom apartment in sought after gated community full of amenities! Two parking spaces and 2 storage areas! Be the first to use the brand new appliances and designer kitchen. Easy to show.
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
King Court
11279 SW 88th St
11279 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location apartment in the heart of Kendall with easy access to school, shopping and main roads. Brand new kitchen with all brand new appliances and renovated bathroom.
Similar Pages
The Crossings 1 BedroomsThe Crossings 2 BedroomsThe Crossings 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Crossings 3 BedroomsThe Crossings Apartments with BalconyThe Crossings Apartments with Garage
The Crossings Apartments with GymThe Crossings Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThe Crossings Apartments with Move-in SpecialsThe Crossings Apartments with ParkingThe Crossings Apartments with PoolThe Crossings Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FL