255 Apartments for rent in The Crossings, FL with garage

The Crossings apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

The Crossings
1 Unit Available
10424 SW 127th Ct
10424 Southwest 127th Court, The Crossings, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
LOCATION* LOCATION*LOCATION* This home has it all! Large family room,2 Car Garage, large Master Bedroom/Walk in closet. Beautiful Custom Kitchen Cabinets.Pets welcome. Wonderful open floor plan. EXTRA LARGE FENCED CORNER LOT. Call for Appt.

The Crossings
1 Unit Available
13455 SW 104th Ter
13455 Southwest 104th Terrace, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Text KREN to 59559 for current price, info, and pictures! Beautiful home in the Crossings area. Huge covered patio ideal for summer BBQs and outdoor entertaining with pass-through window to kitchen.

The Crossings
1 Unit Available
10524 SW 132 COURT
10524 SW 132nd Ct, The Crossings, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
CROSSINGS ESTATE HOME IN PRISTINE CONDITION! 4/2 WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ON LARGE FULLY FENCED 10,000 SQ.FT. LOT. TILED LIVING AREAS WITH CARPETING IN BEDROOMS.
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12505 SW 124th Ter 1
12505 SW 124th Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Townhose at Kendall - Property Id: 288349 Kendall Breeze Townhouse -This bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car Garage is available June 1st.

Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12302 SW 122 st 12302
12302 Southwest 122nd Street, Three Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2 sqft
Spacious 2 story Townhouse located in the prestigious Kendall Breeze Community in the heart of Kendall. Easy access to Florida Turnpike, shopping centers, and bus stop. the property is featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
13566 SW 118th Path
13566 Southwest 118th Passage, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3/2 + garage home in gated community, Bonita Lakes. Tons of natural light, spacious bedrooms, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and fantastic master suite with custom closets, dual sinks, and jetted tub.

Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12525 SW 124th Ct
12525 SW 124th Court, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
BEAUTIFUL, TASTEFULLY DECORATED, FRESHLY PAINTED TOWNHOUSE IN PEACEFUL, SAFE/SOUGHT AFTER KENDALL BREEZE COMMUNITY.

Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12172 SW 124th Path
12172 SW 124th Path, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1452 sqft
**PICTURE PERFECT 2 STORY 3/2.5 WITH 1454 SQ SF TOWN HOME.

Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12447 SW 124th Path
12447 SW 124th Path, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
**PICTURE PERFECT 2 STORY 3/2.5 WITH 1596 SF TOWN HOME.

Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12456 SW 126th Ave
12456 SW 126th Ave, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
Great 3 bed/2.5 bath two story townhome in the sought after community of Kendall Breeze. This unit consists of tile on the first floor, and brand new carpet on the second floor.

1 Unit Available
11830 SW 102nd St
11830 Southwest 102nd Street, Kendall, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Very spacious and beautiful updated 4/2/1 Single family home is sought after Amaretto. Spacious patio wrap around area and extra glasses bonus room downstairs. Must visit to appreciate it's beautiful Corner lot.

Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
11624 SW 135th Ln
11624 Southwest 135th Lane, Richmond Heights, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
4 bedrooms 2 bath, split bedroom plan single family house. Double car garage available June 1, 2020. Substantially remodeled. Spacious eat-in kitchen, master bedroom with built out closet & dressing area. 3 french door exits to the yard.

1 Unit Available
10420 SW 141st Ave
10420 Southwest 141st Avenue, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
The house is currently leased. The house is available on August 1, 2020. A one year minimum lease with option to renew. The house is in immaculate condition.

Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12326 SW 123rd St
12326 SW 123rd Street, Three Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Absolutely gorgeous 4/2.5 bathroom * Corner* town home. "THE OLYMPIA" the most sought after town home in prestigious Kendall Breeze. This beautiful home features an open floor plan.

1 Unit Available
8311 SW 124th Ave
8311 SW 124th Ave, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1857 sqft
***LOCATION***A gated community at Kendall Village! Wonderful 2 Story Corner Townhouse Spacious 3 Bedrooms 2.5 bath Large layout, big kitchen, living areas. Fenced and tiled patio, hurricane shutters. All amenities.

1 Unit Available
11621 SW 117th Ct
11621 Southwest 117th Court, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
CHARMING AND SPACIOUS SINGLE HOME WITH LIGHT FILLED ROOMS. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS IN THE SECOND FLOOR AND GUEST BATHROOM IN A OFFICE ROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR. CENTRALLY LOCATED, IN A WALKING DISTANCE OF PUBLIX, BANKS AND SHOPPING CENTERS.

Winston Park
1 Unit Available
7214 SW 134th Ct
7214 Southwest 134th Court, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
BEAUTIFUL CORNER HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER WINSTON PARK AREA, 3BR/2BA/1612SF, 2-CAR GARAGE; LARGE LIVING ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM OPEN TO A HUGE ENCLOSED PATIO AND FENCED BACKYARD; COMMUNITY OFFERS LOTS OF AMENITIES: CLUBHOUSE, POOL, TENNIS COURT AND

1 Unit Available
11819 SW 102nd St
11819 Southwest 102nd Street, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1364 sqft
GREAT COMFY HOME IN FANTASTIC FAMILY COMMUNITY! REMODELED AND IN GREAT CONDITION! A LOT OF NATURAL LIGHT! MASTER WITH WALK IN CLOSET! 3 AMPLE BEDROOMS.

Sabal Chase
1 Unit Available
10737 SW 113th Pl
10737 Southwest 113th Place, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Sabal Chase is a little slice of heaven! Updated "D" model with 1220 sq ft. 1st floor offers garage, storage, laundry & walk-in closet.

1 Unit Available
7790 SW 120th Pl
7790 Southwest 120th Place, Kendale Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,290
UPGRADED HOME SOUTH MIAMI (SUNSET & 120 AVE) -GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, WOOD FLOORS, MARBLE BATHROOMS Beautiful upgraded 4 bedroom/3.

King Court
1 Unit Available
8557 SW 114th Pl
8557 Southwest 114th Place, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great opportunity to rent at the desirable "Kings Court" that consist of a large and bright 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms with a one car garage, washer & dryer. Beautiful Patio. See Attachment for the community Application.

Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12231 SW 124th Ct
12231 SW 124th Court, Three Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED KENDALL BREEZE TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT, 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT FIRST FLOOR, LAMINATE FLOORS UPSTAIRS. BEAUTIFUL ROD IRON AND WOOD STAIRCASE.
30 Units Available
Altis Kendall Square
16950 SW 93rd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,362
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,486
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1136 sqft
Chic design near shopping at Kendall Square. New designer apartments featuring a resort-like pool, green design and chef-inspired kitchens. Wood flooring throughout. Walk-in closets and luxe decor.
Three Lakes
12 Units Available
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
City Guide for The Crossings, FL

Get ready for some interesting debates if you move to The Crossings. After all, how many other places require you place "The" at the front of the town?

It's not an area you probably know about because most people simply refer to The Crossings as a neighborhood located in Miami, Florida. However, this area is home to more than 22,700 people and many of them enjoy the beautiful weather and lifestyle present in Miami. Known primarily as a bedroom community for Miami, The Crossings attracts people looking to rent for various reasons. This area of 3.8 square miles is densely populated because it offers various apartments for rent, condos for rent, and a few home rentals. Nevertheless, the area is one you should consider if you are hoping to find a new home and one that is a combination of affordable and classy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in The Crossings, FL

The Crossings apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

