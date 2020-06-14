255 Apartments for rent in The Crossings, FL with garage
Get ready for some interesting debates if you move to The Crossings. After all, how many other places require you place "The" at the front of the town?
It's not an area you probably know about because most people simply refer to The Crossings as a neighborhood located in Miami, Florida. However, this area is home to more than 22,700 people and many of them enjoy the beautiful weather and lifestyle present in Miami. Known primarily as a bedroom community for Miami, The Crossings attracts people looking to rent for various reasons. This area of 3.8 square miles is densely populated because it offers various apartments for rent, condos for rent, and a few home rentals. Nevertheless, the area is one you should consider if you are hoping to find a new home and one that is a combination of affordable and classy. See more
The Crossings apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.