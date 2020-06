Amenities

pool media room range refrigerator

Perfect for a family ! Ground floor unit - walking distance from Best Buy, Barnes and Noble, Kendall Village, Regal Movie Theater, Ulta, Chilies, Bed Bath and Beyond and more... Don't miss this opportunity - Best location in Kendall. Quiet neighborhood of Kenlands only blocks from the Turnpike. Great value - The only 3/2 available right now in the Kenlands, priced $50 below what the last one like it actually Rented for, a month ago. BRING IN YOUR BEST OFFER !