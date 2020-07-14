All apartments in The Crossings
Find more places like 12605 SW 91st ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Crossings, FL
/
12605 SW 91st ST
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:16 AM

12605 SW 91st ST

12605 Southwest 91st Street · (773) 636-5523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
The Crossings
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

12605 Southwest 91st Street, The Crossings, FL 33186

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,675

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This 2-story, 2 BR/2.5 Bath within a community with Pool & gated, is Offered as an annual rental unfurnished. Also offered seasonal, short-term, fully Furnished at different pricing.
Condo boasts a community pool and jacuzzi in a gated community, beautifully decorated unit. Offered on a monthly or annual basis. On the 1st FL is the Kitchen with granite countertops, living rm, dining rm, half bath, In-unit stackable washer, and dryer. The 2nd Floor has 2 bedrooms & 2 baths. Fully equipped condo with Linens and Towels Provided. Assigned parking. Verify price for the furnished unit on Short-stays, Weekly, monthly. Close to University, hospitals and a short drive to Miami Metrozoo or downtown

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12605 SW 91st ST have any available units?
12605 SW 91st ST has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12605 SW 91st ST have?
Some of 12605 SW 91st ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12605 SW 91st ST currently offering any rent specials?
12605 SW 91st ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12605 SW 91st ST pet-friendly?
No, 12605 SW 91st ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Crossings.
Does 12605 SW 91st ST offer parking?
Yes, 12605 SW 91st ST offers parking.
Does 12605 SW 91st ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12605 SW 91st ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12605 SW 91st ST have a pool?
Yes, 12605 SW 91st ST has a pool.
Does 12605 SW 91st ST have accessible units?
No, 12605 SW 91st ST does not have accessible units.
Does 12605 SW 91st ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 12605 SW 91st ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12605 SW 91st ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 12605 SW 91st ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 12605 SW 91st ST?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave
The Crossings, FL 33186

Similar Pages

The Crossings 1 BedroomsThe Crossings 2 BedroomsThe Crossings Apartments with Move-in Specials
The Crossings Apartments with ParkingThe Crossings Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLTamarac, FLNorth Miami, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLWest Miami, FLSouth Miami, FL
Key Largo, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLSurfside, FLMiami Lakes, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLBal Harbour, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLWest Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity