12605 SW 91st ST

in unit laundry granite counters parking pool furnished

This 2-story, 2 BR/2.5 Bath within a community with Pool & gated, is Offered as an annual rental unfurnished. Also offered seasonal, short-term, fully Furnished at different pricing.

Condo boasts a community pool and jacuzzi in a gated community, beautifully decorated unit. Offered on a monthly or annual basis. On the 1st FL is the Kitchen with granite countertops, living rm, dining rm, half bath, In-unit stackable washer, and dryer. The 2nd Floor has 2 bedrooms & 2 baths. Fully equipped condo with Linens and Towels Provided. Assigned parking. Verify price for the furnished unit on Short-stays, Weekly, monthly. Close to University, hospitals and a short drive to Miami Metrozoo or downtown