Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:40 AM

11714 RAINTREE LAKE LANE

11714 Raintree Lake Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11714 Raintree Lake Lane, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condominium is located in Raintree in Temple Terrace. Large floor-plan, full appliance package including a full sized washer and dryer! Master bedroom includes a walk in closet, screened enclosure off the guest bedroom with a very peaceful view. Raintree has it all from a pool to tennis courts. Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the “apply now” field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11714 RAINTREE LAKE LANE have any available units?
11714 RAINTREE LAKE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 11714 RAINTREE LAKE LANE have?
Some of 11714 RAINTREE LAKE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11714 RAINTREE LAKE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11714 RAINTREE LAKE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11714 RAINTREE LAKE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11714 RAINTREE LAKE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 11714 RAINTREE LAKE LANE offer parking?
No, 11714 RAINTREE LAKE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 11714 RAINTREE LAKE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11714 RAINTREE LAKE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11714 RAINTREE LAKE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 11714 RAINTREE LAKE LANE has a pool.
Does 11714 RAINTREE LAKE LANE have accessible units?
No, 11714 RAINTREE LAKE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11714 RAINTREE LAKE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11714 RAINTREE LAKE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11714 RAINTREE LAKE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11714 RAINTREE LAKE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
