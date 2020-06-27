11714 RAINTREE LAKE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool tennis court

This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condominium is located in Raintree in Temple Terrace. Large floor-plan, full appliance package including a full sized washer and dryer! Master bedroom includes a walk in closet, screened enclosure off the guest bedroom with a very peaceful view. Raintree has it all from a pool to tennis courts. Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the “apply now” field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.