Home
/
Tavernier, FL
/
94220 Overseas Highway
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:39 PM

94220 Overseas Highway

94220 Overseas Hwy · (305) 509-1632
Location

94220 Overseas Hwy, Tavernier, FL 33070

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7C · Avail. now

$2,050

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1457 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome offers a private ground floor entrance, open living space with high ceilings, tons of closets, new waterproof flooring, many private screened patios & laundry in-unit. The master suite offers a walk-in closet, en suite bath & a private balcony overlooking tropical lagoons. A short walk through the tropical gardens leads to the pool & clubhouse. Association application and approval along with First, last and $2550 security deposit to move in. Tenant responsible for utilities. Pest control included. 1 small pet considered with owner approval. No smoking. 4 people max. Home listed for sale- must agree to 72 hour notice for showings and 120 day move out notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94220 Overseas Highway have any available units?
94220 Overseas Highway has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 94220 Overseas Highway have?
Some of 94220 Overseas Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94220 Overseas Highway currently offering any rent specials?
94220 Overseas Highway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94220 Overseas Highway pet-friendly?
Yes, 94220 Overseas Highway is pet friendly.
Does 94220 Overseas Highway offer parking?
No, 94220 Overseas Highway does not offer parking.
Does 94220 Overseas Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 94220 Overseas Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 94220 Overseas Highway have a pool?
Yes, 94220 Overseas Highway has a pool.
Does 94220 Overseas Highway have accessible units?
No, 94220 Overseas Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 94220 Overseas Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 94220 Overseas Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 94220 Overseas Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 94220 Overseas Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
