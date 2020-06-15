94220 Overseas Highway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome offers a private ground floor entrance, open living space with high ceilings, tons of closets, new waterproof flooring, many private screened patios & laundry in-unit. The master suite offers a walk-in closet, en suite bath & a private balcony overlooking tropical lagoons. A short walk through the tropical gardens leads to the pool & clubhouse. Association application and approval along with First, last and $2550 security deposit to move in. Tenant responsible for utilities. Pest control included. 1 small pet considered with owner approval. No smoking. 4 people max. Home listed for sale- must agree to 72 hour notice for showings and 120 day move out notice.