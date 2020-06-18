All apartments in Tarpon Springs
47 W Tarpon Ave Unit 1

47 West Tarpon Avenue · (813) 694-9785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

47 West Tarpon Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 47 W Tarpon Ave Unit 1 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 546 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
Lovely 1/1 in downtown Tarpon Springs - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

One bedroom, one bath, located on the 1st floor of a vintage building, right on the main street in downtown Tarpon Springs. This property features 546sq feet of open space, original hardwood floors throughout, a new, split system a/c and lots of light in the bedroom. Located across the street from the Tarpon Inn and 1910 in, very close to all shops and restaurants in downtown tarpon springs. Walking distance to Craig Park and Spring Bayou. Less than a mile from the Sponge Docks. AMAZING LOCATION!!

This property has a courtyard in the front and plenty of parking, located behind the building.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1857520

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE5855864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

