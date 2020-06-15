300 S FLORIDA AVENUE

Amenities
This unique waterfront community is located on the Gulf of Mexico and is only a short walk to Sunset Beach, close to Fred Howard Park, and historic downtown Tarpon Springs with its sponge docks, great dining, and shopping! This top floor unit features a large living room and separate dining room with wet bar. The master suite is very spacious and boasts sliders leading out to the lanai, a walk-in closet and private bath with step in shower. The guest bedroom is gracious in size and also has sliders leading out to the lanai. The community features include a solar-heated community pool and spa, an expansive dock with breathtaking views of the water, a gulf front modern clubhouse, exercise room, tennis courts and much more! This waterfront community has it al, come and live the tropical lifestyle! First, last and security required.