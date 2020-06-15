All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Find more places like 300 S FLORIDA AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tarpon Springs, FL
/
300 S FLORIDA AVENUE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:43 PM

300 S FLORIDA AVENUE

300 South Florida Avenue · (727) 858-8691
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tarpon Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

300 South Florida Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 100L · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
This unique waterfront community is located on the Gulf of Mexico and is only a short walk to Sunset Beach, close to Fred Howard Park, and historic downtown Tarpon Springs with its sponge docks, great dining, and shopping! This top floor unit features a large living room and separate dining room with wet bar. The master suite is very spacious and boasts sliders leading out to the lanai, a walk-in closet and private bath with step in shower. The guest bedroom is gracious in size and also has sliders leading out to the lanai. The community features include a solar-heated community pool and spa, an expansive dock with breathtaking views of the water, a gulf front modern clubhouse, exercise room, tennis courts and much more! This waterfront community has it al, come and live the tropical lifestyle! First, last and security required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 S FLORIDA AVENUE have any available units?
300 S FLORIDA AVENUE has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 S FLORIDA AVENUE have?
Some of 300 S FLORIDA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 S FLORIDA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
300 S FLORIDA AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 S FLORIDA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 300 S FLORIDA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 300 S FLORIDA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 300 S FLORIDA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 300 S FLORIDA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 S FLORIDA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 S FLORIDA AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 300 S FLORIDA AVENUE has a pool.
Does 300 S FLORIDA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 300 S FLORIDA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 300 S FLORIDA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 S FLORIDA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 S FLORIDA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 S FLORIDA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 300 S FLORIDA AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Cypress Place
825 Cypress St
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Similar Pages

Tarpon Springs 1 BedroomsTarpon Springs 2 Bedrooms
Tarpon Springs Accessible ApartmentsTarpon Springs Apartments with Balcony
Tarpon Springs Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity