1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room on-site laundry pool tennis court

This 55+, unfurnished 1 bedroom/1 bath first floor condo has been updated. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Tile flooring in living/dining area and laminate wood flooring in the bedroom. Screened in lanai overlooking canal. Green Dolphin is a 55+ community and offers Clubhouse, library, fitness center, game room, tennis courts and heated pool. Within walking distance to shopping and restaurant and near the famous Howard Park Beach. Rent includes water/sewer, trash, and basic cable. Credit/debit operated laundry room by the community pool. This is a non smoking residence please and no pets.