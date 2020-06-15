All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE

1250 S Pinellas Ave · (727) 784-6040
Location

1250 S Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 802 · Avail. now

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
This 55+, unfurnished 1 bedroom/1 bath first floor condo has been updated. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Tile flooring in living/dining area and laminate wood flooring in the bedroom. Screened in lanai overlooking canal. Green Dolphin is a 55+ community and offers Clubhouse, library, fitness center, game room, tennis courts and heated pool. Within walking distance to shopping and restaurant and near the famous Howard Park Beach. Rent includes water/sewer, trash, and basic cable. Credit/debit operated laundry room by the community pool. This is a non smoking residence please and no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE have any available units?
1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE have?
Some of 1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
