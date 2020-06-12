All apartments in Tangerine
6741 Sadler Rd.

6741 Sadler Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6741 Sadler Road, Tangerine, FL 32757

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
4 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Mt. Dora for RENT! - 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1712 sq. ft.
stainless appliances
stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave
ceiling fans and blinds
custom paint
new flooring
washer dryer hook ups
carport
large patio
pet friendly home

Listed by Knight Property Group LLC
Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application and pet rent required).
Tenant liability insurance is required. Included in Resident benefit package . $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.
This rental is not available for tenant with, more than 3 pets.
We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.

For more information, please visit our website, www.RentSmartUSA.com and schedule a showing or call. 407-599-0000

(RLNE5823558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6741 Sadler Rd. have any available units?
6741 Sadler Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tangerine, FL.
What amenities does 6741 Sadler Rd. have?
Some of 6741 Sadler Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6741 Sadler Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
6741 Sadler Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6741 Sadler Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6741 Sadler Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 6741 Sadler Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 6741 Sadler Rd. offers parking.
Does 6741 Sadler Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6741 Sadler Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6741 Sadler Rd. have a pool?
No, 6741 Sadler Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 6741 Sadler Rd. have accessible units?
No, 6741 Sadler Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6741 Sadler Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6741 Sadler Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 6741 Sadler Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6741 Sadler Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

