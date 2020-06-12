6741 Sadler Rd.

Amenities
4 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Mt. Dora for RENT! - 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1712 sq. ft.
stainless appliances
stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave
ceiling fans and blinds
custom paint
new flooring
washer dryer hook ups
carport
large patio
pet friendly home
Listed by Knight Property Group LLC
Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application and pet rent required).
Tenant liability insurance is required. Included in Resident benefit package . $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.
This rental is not available for tenant with, more than 3 pets.
We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.
For more information, please visit our website, www.RentSmartUSA.com and schedule a showing or call.
