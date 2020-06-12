6741 Sadler Rd.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

4 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Mt. Dora for RENT! - 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1712 sq. ft.

stainless appliances

stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave

ceiling fans and blinds

custom paint

new flooring

washer dryer hook ups

carport

large patio

pet friendly home



Listed by Knight Property Group LLC

Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application and pet rent required).

Tenant liability insurance is required. Included in Resident benefit package . $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.

This rental is not available for tenant with, more than 3 pets.

We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.



For more information, please visit our website, www.RentSmartUSA.com and schedule a showing or call. 407-599-0000



(RLNE5823558)