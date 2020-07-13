Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

16 Apartments under $800 for rent in Tampa, FL

Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
2 Units Available
Live Oak Apartments
2232 N Spring Glade Cir, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$780
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our cozy, well-manicured community is located within the Uptown District of Tampa, walking distance to many local retail outlets, the University of South Florida, a steps from the University Area Transit Center for public transportation connections
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$785
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1050 sqft
Drop anchor at The Park at Lake Magdalene. Relax in the serenity of breathtaking views from your screened porch or large private patio and enjoy fishing, boating, and a variety of water sports - all in your backyard.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
21 Units Available
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$794
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$820
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
857 sqft
Convenient to Tampa International Airport. Landscaped apartment community with multiple leisure amenities. Apartments feature all-electric kitchens, carpeted floors, walk-in closets, and private outdoor spaces. Copy/fax services and high-speed internet access available.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1006 E 26th Ave B
1006 26th Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$675
1BR Apt near historic Ybor City District & Dwntown - Property Id: 100771 This is a very spacious one bedroom, with generous living area, kitchen and separate meal area. On direct bus access and only 5-7 minutes from downtown Tampa.

1 of 6

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Seminole Heights
4208 N 14th St #3 Upstairs
4208 North 14th Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$712
804 sqft
Utilities included!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
North Tampa
1104 E BOUGAINVILLEA AVENUE
1104 East Bougainvillea Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
1175 sqft
Finishing up the rehab on this 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Freshly painted, new appliances and vinyl plank flooring throughout the house. Inside laundry room and fenced in back yard. Tenant is responsible for water and electric.
Results within 1 mile of Tampa
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated March 3 at 09:14pm
28 Units Available
River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1150 sqft
Welcome home to River Pointe Apartment Homes located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River.
Results within 5 miles of Tampa
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S, Brandon, FL
Studio
$730
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood Apartments in Brandon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Tampa
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:59pm
3 Units Available
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd, Brandon, FL
Studio
$786
1 Bedroom
$1,025
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
Newly updated homes with fully-equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Parking available. Use the on-site laundry center any time. Easy access to I-75. Steps from the JC Handly Sports Complex.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1956 McMullen Rd Apt 1
1956 Mcmullen Road, Largo, FL
Studio
$750
280 sqft
Cute & Quaint Studio available in Largo!!! Full kitchen Tile floors throughout No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No Problem! Our property management company is family owned and operated.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Moores
38955 C Ave
38955 C Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL
1 Bedroom
$770
1040 sqft
Beautifully well maintained 1bed/1bath duplex. Walk into a spacious open floor plan. Nice cabinets and counter tops. In Zephyrhills near shops, and restaurants.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Moores
38949 C Ave
38949 C Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL
1 Bedroom
$770
1040 sqft
Beautifully well maintained 1bed/1bath duplex. Walk into a spacious open floor plan. Nice cabinets and counter tops. In Zephyrhills near shops, and restaurants.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Historic Old Northeast
524 3RD STREET N
524 3rd Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
288 sqft
Want a Really Affordable Downtown St. Pete Apartment and Don't Need a Lot of Space? The Apartment is Only 4 blocks to Beach Dr. With its Waterfront Park, Events and Activities and Wonderful Restaurants.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 11:03am
1 Unit Available
Harbordale
521 28th Ave S,
521 28th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
1116 sqft
Home is currently having some renovations completed so please excuse the mess.

1 of 5

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
6116 9th Street
6116 9th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
896 sqft
Two bedroom 1 bath duplex - Two bedroom 1 bath duplex with screened pation and fenced back yard. Close to schools and shopping. (RLNE5756665)

1 of 4

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Moores
4825 9th St
4825 9th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$775
1079 sqft
Cute, 2/2 split plan with w/d connections in quiet neighborhood. Beautiful new flooring.

July 2020 Tampa Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tampa Rent Report. Tampa rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tampa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Tampa rents declined slightly over the past month

Tampa rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tampa stand at $1,030 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,283 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Tampa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Tampa throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the Tampa metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Tampa metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,587.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,264, while one-bedrooms go for $1,015.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,202; rents were down 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Tampa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Tampa has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Tampa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Tampa's median two-bedroom rent of $1,283 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Tampa remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Virginia Beach (+1.5%), Memphis (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,323, and $837 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tampa than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    0
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.4%
    0.6%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0
    0.2%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,330
    -0.3%
    -0.9%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    -0.1%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    Dunedin
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.4%
    1.8%
    Plant City
    $780
    $980
    0.4%
    -1.9%
    Tarpon Springs
    $900
    $1,120
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

