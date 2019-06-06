All apartments in Taft
9319 8TH AVENUE
9319 8TH AVENUE

9319 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9319 8th Avenue, Taft, FL 32824
Taft

Amenities

Unfurnished, three bedroom, two and a half bathroom two story home for lease. Beautiful wrap around porch and huge fenced in yard. Combined living/dining area with hardwood floors, family room, kitchen and half bath with ceramic tile flooring. Bedrooms are all located on 2nd floor with carpet flooring and large master suite. Utility room on 1st floor with washer and dryer hook ups. Located off S. Orange Ave. & Pine St. near schools and shopping. Short drive to downtown Orlando and Florida Mall.

Available Now!
12 Month Lease
$60 Application Fee
$125 Lease Admin Fee once application is approved
$250 Pet fee PER pet, max of 2 allowed
Sorry, not section 8 friendly

RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: None.

