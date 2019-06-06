9319 8TH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unfurnished, three bedroom, two and a half bathroom two story home for lease. Beautiful wrap around porch and huge fenced in yard. Combined living/dining area with hardwood floors, family room, kitchen and half bath with ceramic tile flooring. Bedrooms are all located on 2nd floor with carpet flooring and large master suite. Utility room on 1st floor with washer and dryer hook ups. Located off S. Orange Ave. & Pine St. near schools and shopping. Short drive to downtown Orlando and Florida Mall.



Available Now!

12 Month Lease

$60 Application Fee

$125 Lease Admin Fee once application is approved

$250 Pet fee PER pet, max of 2 allowed

Sorry, not section 8 friendly



RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!