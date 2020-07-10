Apartment List
/
FL
/
surfside
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:22 PM

326 Apartments for rent in Surfside, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Surfside apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9273 Collins Ave
9273 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SURFSIDE Nice Pent house with ocean view, 2 full bathrooms, cover garage,walking distance to Ball Harbour, nice pool, beach access, gym, easy to show call today

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9201 Collins Ave
9201 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,100
**Luxurious apartment top of the line finishes* electrics blinds* direct ocean view* large corner balcony* fully furniture and equipped* Privet beach area with barbecue and volleyball court, in addition, public beach area chair/umbrellla/towel

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
8888 Collins Ave
8888 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PRESTIGIOUS ADDRESS AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE FULLY FURNISHED,DECORATED BEDROOM 1.5 BATHS BUILT IN 2000.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
8910 COLLINS AVE - 10
8910 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
650 sqft
Stunning 1 bedroom/1 bath in clean and safe neighborhood of sunny Surfside, FL facing the ocean on the west side of Collins Avenue across the street from beach access with view of ocean. Unit was just refinished. Huge walk in closet.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9195 Collins Ave #912
9195 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
905 sqft
Beautiful OCEANVIEW unit in Carlisle on the Ocean. Very nice unit, very well maintained w/1 bedroom and 1 bath. Very bright unit, WONDERFUL VIEWS. The property has tile in the entire unit. Freshly painted, nice bath, and a very confortable living.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9008 Collins Ave
9008 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Live across from the beach in the beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms condo.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9172 COLLINS AVE
9172 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1/1 763 SF condo at The Waverly in Surfside! Unit Features: fresh paint, high ceilings, walk-in closet, full size W/D and 1 parking space! Building Features: Recent substantial long term improvements, including updated new pool areas,

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
8777 Collins Ave
8777 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury building on the ocean. Spacious open space layout apartment with beautiful views. Washer /Dryer inside unit. Covered parking #83. Valet parking for second car. Minutes to Bal Harbor shops, house of worship, supermarket and great shops.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9532 ABBOTT AVE
9532 Abbott Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
TOTALLY RENOVATED HOME IN THE HEART OF SURFSIDE, WALKING DISTANCE FROM THE BEACH, BAL HARBOUR SHOPS, HOUSES OF WORSHIP. RENTED UNFURNISHED.

1 of 64

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9001 Collins Ave
9001 Collins Ave, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$30,000
2600 sqft
Luxury is reimagined at The Surf Club Four Seasons Residences by Pritzker winning architect Richard Meier.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9499 Collins Ave
9499 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Corner residence in beautiful Spaggia on the beach. The condo spacious, open concept, modern and totally renovated - Large master bedroom and bath. Den is used as a 2nd bedroom can accommodate children or nanny.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
8855 Collins Ave
8855 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Great water and downtown views from this spacious 3 bedrooms, with a wraparound balcony at Champlain Towers East, in the heart of Surfside.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9401 Collins Ave
9401 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
A truly unique beach residence in the city of Surfside. Large (2,480 sq. ft.) and most desirable South East corner 3 bedroom + 3.5 bathrooms in a boutique, and elegant 12-story "AZURE" building. Rented ONLY fully furnished.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9033 Dickens Ave
9033 Dickens Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Very pretty home located in sought after Town of Surfside.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9225 Collins Ave
9225 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo for rent in this direct ocean front building in beautiful Surfside Miami Beach.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9501 Collins Ave
9501 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
Truly rare to find, an exceptional beachfront townhome steps from the pristine Bal Harbour shoreline. A modern masterpiece, this residence showcases thoughtful design details and luxury features throughout.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
8955 collins
8955 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
ARTE, a boutique collection of 16 oceanfront residences by Citterio & Viel in collaboration with Kobi Karp.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9065 Dickens Ave
9065 Dickens Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
COMPLETELY FURNISHED, BEAUTIFUL HOUSE IN HIGHLY SOUGHT SURFSIDE. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, 1 CAR GARAGE. VAULTED HIGH CEILING, TILE & WOOD FLOOR. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9455 Collins Ave
9455 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Unit will be available starting April 1, 2020. Oceanfront living in full service building in Surfside at the Waves! Come to live or vacation on the beach in an elegant turn-key furnished unit with open floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Surfside

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1531 Stillwater Drive
1531 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3280 sqft
Waterfront Pool home in gated neighborhood with panoramic bayview, dock, and no bridges to ocean. 4 bedroom, 4 bath, one car garage on the point of a peninsula. Large master suite and spa bath. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
320 84th St
320 84th Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,125
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTH ** Enjoy living in this garden-view studio.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
75 S Shore Dr
75 South Shore Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Enjoy the peace and tranquility of South Shore drive located next to the Normandy Shores Golf Course and surrounded by waterway, the Bay & steps from Fairway Park.

1 of 75

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1575 Stillwater Drive
1575 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
4735 sqft
The most exquisite waterfront home with a wide bay view and dock on the peak of the gated peninsula of Stillwater Drive. Very private, 4 bedrooms + staff room, 3.5 bathrooms. 137 ft.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
807 86th Street
807 86th Street, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1400 sqft
3 bedroom one bath apartment on the water. Furnished. Dock for boat. Private yard. 2 parking spaces. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/807-86th-st-miami-beach-fl-33141-usa/a04cdb02-4539-436b-ab48-2c73cd381020 (RLNE5501890)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Surfside, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Surfside apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Surfside 1 BedroomsSurfside 2 BedroomsSurfside 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSurfside 3 BedroomsSurfside Apartments with BalconySurfside Apartments with Garage
Surfside Apartments with GymSurfside Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSurfside Apartments with ParkingSurfside Apartments with PoolSurfside Apartments with Washer-DryerSurfside Dog Friendly Apartments
Surfside Furnished ApartmentsSurfside Luxury PlacesSurfside Pet Friendly PlacesMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College