113 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Sunset, FL
"There's never one sunrise the same or one sunset the same." (-Carlos Santana)
It's hard not to be drawn in by the peace and beauty that the name alone of this town evokes. And luckily, Sunset doesn't disappoint. Sunset, FL is a small, secluded spot in Miami, where people go for something a bit quieter and cozier than what you can find on South Beach. It's a suburban community -- but its population is very young (the median age is about 29). It's also a Spanish-language haven, where more than 70% of the population speaks Spanish as their first language. As one of the more affordable neighborhoods in the Miami area, this is a great spot for young families to go if they want a place in the area but don't want to pay beachfront prices. See more
Finding an apartment in Sunset that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.