apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:00 AM
341 Apartments for rent in Sunset, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
13 Units Available
Sunset West
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sunset West
7920 SW 95 AVE
7920 Southwest 95th Avenue, Sunset, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 near Sunset Drive - Property Id: 307288 Location, location, location! Beautiful 3/2 single-family home located on the inside corner of a culdesac for added privacy in a quiet neighborhood near A+ schools.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Snapper Creek
11510 SW 60th Ter
11510 Southwest 60th Terrace, Sunset, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
Located in one of the most sought after gated communities in Kendall, only minutes away from Palmetto Expressway & from Florida's Turnpike.
Results within 1 mile of Sunset
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
11 Units Available
Lago Mar
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
$
7 Units Available
Kendall
Cherry Grove Village
9000 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,201
1295 sqft
Twenty minutes from Miami downtown, these newly revamped homes feature granite countertops, large closets and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a business center, a children's playground and a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9821 SW 93 TE
9821 Southwest 93rd Terrace, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Completely remodeled from top to bottom! Bright light and white interior. Rare Cherry Grove West Townhouse re-done to the max.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Kendall
8955 SW 96th Ave
8955 Southwest 96th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
NO ASSOCIATION* Very large 2 story townhouse. parking for 2 cars behind unit on cement driveway. Beautiful county park across the street with playground, outdoor exercise area & Kendall Library. Additional parking on street in front of unit.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9001 SW 94th St
9001 Southwest 94th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Desirable Baptist Hospital area. This 2 bed 2 1/2 bath condo is located in the sought after Baptist Hospital Galloway Glenn neighborhood. Split floor plan, each bedroom has its own bathroom.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9021 SW 94th St
9021 Southwest 94th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
Don’t wait. The only 3 bedroom unit available for Rent in this Exclusive boutique condominium. Beautifully taken care of by current tenants. Corner Unit overlooking the pool and recreation area. Very Private and gate complex.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Snapper Creek
10983 SW 69th Ter
10983 Southwest 69th Terrace, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice unit on the 1st floor. Fresh painted tiled living areas. New A/C Unit. Washer & Dryer inside the apartment. Private front & back patio areas. Community features 24/7 Security.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Olympia Heights
4310 SW 98th Ct
4310 Southwest 98th Court, Olympia Heights, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
Completely renovated single family home in great neighborhood. Impeccable 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Impact windows, new roof, spacious back yard with a pool.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8790 SW 85th St
8790 Southwest 85th Street, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
This completely remodeled, 3 bed, 2 bath, single family home is centrally located across Baptist Hospital in the Dadeland neighborhood in Miami.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9337 SW 98th Ct
9337 Southwest 98th Court, Kendall, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Florida living at its best. This stunning two story residence offers luxurious living in a highly sought after neighborhood. A spacious 3,323 square foot layout geared for perfect Florida living.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8108 SW 82 Pl
8108 Southwest 82nd Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Nice and cozy 3 bedroom/2 bath one-story townhouse in the beautiful Kings Creek neighborhood near Dadeland & Baptist Hospital. Big open living room spaces, with a split floorplan giving the master bedroom some privacy.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
8420 SW 103rd Ave
8420 Southwest 103rd Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Located in sought after Sunset Park Townhomes 2 large 12 X 18 bedrooms upstairs half bath downstairs updated kitchen and bath. 1 car garage and a solarium area between home and garage.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
9974 SW 88th St
9974 N Kendall Dr, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location ! Location ! This one bedroom one bathroom condo features a spacious dining area and family room with a nice balcony. It has Large Master Bedroom and a Walk-in closet.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Snapper Creek
6405 SW 116th Pl.
6405 Southwest 116th Place, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Snapper Village Townhouse corner location of this unit within the community makes this corporate rental especially desirable. Private patio greets you at front door to unit.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Olympia Heights
8330 SW 43rd St
8330 Southwest 43rd Street, Olympia Heights, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Sought after location! Don't miss this beautiful property, 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This house has a great layout and is bigger than tax rolls.
Results within 5 miles of Sunset
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
45 Units Available
Riviera
Red Road Commons Apartment Homes
6620 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,732
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
1349 sqft
Situated next to the University of Miami, this luxury pet-friendly community hosts a lobby service, media room and on-site garden. Apartments feature wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Florida Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Fontainebleau Park West
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,585
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,381
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
$
61 Units Available
Dadeland
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,593
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
94 Units Available
Kendall
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,440
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified
1 of 197
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
185 Units Available
Dadeland
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,533
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,654
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,368
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
54 Units Available
Coral Terrace
District West Gables
2001 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,475
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1015 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments in a resort-style community situated near the University of Miami. Floor plans feature kitchens with state-of-the-art appliances and private balconies with beautiful views. Online rent payment and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
