Last updated May 17 2020 at 6:06 PM

202 BEDFORD STREET

202 Bedford Street · No Longer Available
Location

202 Bedford Street, Sun City Center, FL 33573
Kings Point Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Beautifully remodeled condo in Kings Points Maintenance-free resort style community. Steps from the north clubhouse this charming 1 bedroom is one-of-a-kind. Available now. First, last & security deposit. The gated community of Kings Point has amazing facilities, pools and clubs just waiting for you to enjoy. Located north of Sarasota and just south of Tampa, it is the perfect location for a convenient ride to airports, world class shopping, dining, professional sports professional entertainment, shows and concerts. With easy access to award winning, white sand beaches, this is the best of all worlds, but without the stress of traffic and big city life. Leave it all behind and enjoy your new life here in one of the country’s highest rated 55+ communities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 BEDFORD STREET have any available units?
202 BEDFORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 202 BEDFORD STREET have?
Some of 202 BEDFORD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 BEDFORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
202 BEDFORD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 BEDFORD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 202 BEDFORD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 202 BEDFORD STREET offer parking?
No, 202 BEDFORD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 202 BEDFORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 BEDFORD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 BEDFORD STREET have a pool?
Yes, 202 BEDFORD STREET has a pool.
Does 202 BEDFORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 202 BEDFORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 202 BEDFORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 BEDFORD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 BEDFORD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 BEDFORD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

