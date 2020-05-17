202 BEDFORD STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Beautifully remodeled condo in Kings Points Maintenance-free resort style community. Steps from the north clubhouse this charming 1 bedroom is one-of-a-kind. Available now. First, last & security deposit. The gated community of Kings Point has amazing facilities, pools and clubs just waiting for you to enjoy. Located north of Sarasota and just south of Tampa, it is the perfect location for a convenient ride to airports, world class shopping, dining, professional sports professional entertainment, shows and concerts. With easy access to award winning, white sand beaches, this is the best of all worlds, but without the stress of traffic and big city life. Leave it all behind and enjoy your new life here in one of the country’s highest rated 55+ communities!