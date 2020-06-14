All apartments in Sun City Center
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:43 PM

9744 Pembrooke Pines DR

9744 Pembrooke Pines Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9744 Pembrooke Pines Dr, Sun City Center, FL 33573

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
Ask me about our 1 month FREE Rent Special!
This brand new townhome is waiting for you. The kitchen features 36" Staggered Andover Nutmeg raised square panel cabinetry, onyx GE® appliances along with Ink Vesta granite-look laminate countertops. Baja Tecate ceramic tile completes the look. This townhome community is located just minutes from the Gulf Coast beaches, boat ramps and marinas, golf courses, outlet shopping and I-75, making traveling to the north or south of Florida a convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9744 Pembrooke Pines DR have any available units?
9744 Pembrooke Pines DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
Is 9744 Pembrooke Pines DR currently offering any rent specials?
9744 Pembrooke Pines DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9744 Pembrooke Pines DR pet-friendly?
No, 9744 Pembrooke Pines DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 9744 Pembrooke Pines DR offer parking?
No, 9744 Pembrooke Pines DR does not offer parking.
Does 9744 Pembrooke Pines DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9744 Pembrooke Pines DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9744 Pembrooke Pines DR have a pool?
No, 9744 Pembrooke Pines DR does not have a pool.
Does 9744 Pembrooke Pines DR have accessible units?
No, 9744 Pembrooke Pines DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9744 Pembrooke Pines DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9744 Pembrooke Pines DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9744 Pembrooke Pines DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9744 Pembrooke Pines DR does not have units with air conditioning.
