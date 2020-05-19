706 W BROCKTON PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Annual furnished rental in one of Florida's premier 55+ communities. Beautifully updated home, with great furnishings and golf cart for use – ready to move right in! The home features an open floor plan with 2 Bedrooms/1.5 Baths, and one car garage. The large eat-in kitchen is a great place to gather, and the enclosed rear porch is the perfect spot for your morning coffee! Living area and bedrooms are spacious and are tastefully designed. Water, Trash/Sewer, and lawn maintenance are included in the monthly rent. Sun City Center is carefree living at its finest. Amazing Recreation facilities and amenities. Located minutes from shopping and highways, as well as Tampa's cultural & sporting events. Easy driving distance to Sarasota, St. Petersburg award winning beaches, and the wonderful world of Disney is only 90 minutes away! The perfect home and perfect location!