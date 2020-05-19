All apartments in Sun City Center
Sun City Center, FL
706 W BROCKTON PLACE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:19 AM

706 W BROCKTON PLACE

706 West Brocton Place · (954) 579-7775
Sun City Center
3 Bedrooms
Furnished Apartments
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

706 West Brocton Place, Sun City Center, FL 33573

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 992 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Annual furnished rental in one of Florida's premier 55+ communities. Beautifully updated home, with great furnishings and golf cart for use – ready to move right in! The home features an open floor plan with 2 Bedrooms/1.5 Baths, and one car garage. The large eat-in kitchen is a great place to gather, and the enclosed rear porch is the perfect spot for your morning coffee! Living area and bedrooms are spacious and are tastefully designed. Water, Trash/Sewer, and lawn maintenance are included in the monthly rent. Sun City Center is carefree living at its finest. Amazing Recreation facilities and amenities. Located minutes from shopping and highways, as well as Tampa's cultural & sporting events. Easy driving distance to Sarasota, St. Petersburg award winning beaches, and the wonderful world of Disney is only 90 minutes away! The perfect home and perfect location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 W BROCKTON PLACE have any available units?
706 W BROCKTON PLACE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 706 W BROCKTON PLACE have?
Some of 706 W BROCKTON PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 W BROCKTON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
706 W BROCKTON PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 W BROCKTON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 706 W BROCKTON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 706 W BROCKTON PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 706 W BROCKTON PLACE does offer parking.
Does 706 W BROCKTON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 W BROCKTON PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 W BROCKTON PLACE have a pool?
No, 706 W BROCKTON PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 706 W BROCKTON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 706 W BROCKTON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 706 W BROCKTON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 W BROCKTON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 706 W BROCKTON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 W BROCKTON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
