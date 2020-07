Amenities

dogs allowed stainless steel bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL FOUR BEDROOM TWO AND ONE HALF BATH HOME BY THE LAKE. THIS HOME FEATURES OAK WOOD CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, AN ISLAND AND BREAKFAST BAR. LIVING SPACES FEATURE CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT AND PLUSH CARPETED BEDROOMS. MASTER BATH FEATURES A GARDEN TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER AREA. SCREENED IN BACK LANAI WITH VIEW. THIS HOME IS CLOSE TO I-75 AND US 301 WITH EASY ACCESS TO ALL MAJOR ROADWAYS, SHOPPING CENTERS, AND MUCH MORE.