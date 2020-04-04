433 Noble Faire Drive

Amenities

Wonderful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath PLUS Den On Golf Course! The views of the golf course are amazing. Lease includes access to Club Renaissance for social membership, fitness center, Caribbean style pool, indoor waling track, casual dining & golf course. Additional membership is required for some features at Club Renaissance.. Enter thru a front door of sparkling leaded beveled glass. Your eyes will feast upon the beauty and charm of elegant decor and sought after design with tray ceilings, lights and fans. This home offers ample room for entertaining friends and family. White kitchen cabinetry with all appliances including a gas stove will delight the Chef of this home. The Owners Suite offers a Retreat of quiet and solitude with Garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks! The Den with glass french doors can serve as an office and second TV viewing area. The garage can be home to your car and a private golf cart. You can enjoy the tranquil sounds of the water feature whether you are relaxing in the master suite or out in your outdoor oasis. The increased lanai size will accommodate small or large groups of friends. Enjoy the Lifestyle of fun, friends and family. Swim, Play Golf, Exercise, join numerous clubs, shop, have access to Houses of Worship, Medical facilities, and the opportunity to make new friends.

This is a completely furnished turnkey lease. Sorry no pets and no smokers.



No Pets Allowed



