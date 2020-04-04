All apartments in Sun City Center
433 Noble Faire Drive
433 Noble Faire Drive

433 Noble Faire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

433 Noble Faire Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
433 Noble Faire Drive Available 10/02/20 Book Now for Next Season Seasonal/Long Term - Book Now for Next Season Seasonal/Long Term
Wonderful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath PLUS Den On Golf Course! The views of the golf course are amazing. Lease includes access to Club Renaissance for social membership, fitness center, Caribbean style pool, indoor waling track, casual dining & golf course. Additional membership is required for some features at Club Renaissance.. Enter thru a front door of sparkling leaded beveled glass. Your eyes will feast upon the beauty and charm of elegant decor and sought after design with tray ceilings, lights and fans. This home offers ample room for entertaining friends and family. White kitchen cabinetry with all appliances including a gas stove will delight the Chef of this home. The Owners Suite offers a Retreat of quiet and solitude with Garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks! The Den with glass french doors can serve as an office and second TV viewing area. The garage can be home to your car and a private golf cart. You can enjoy the tranquil sounds of the water feature whether you are relaxing in the master suite or out in your outdoor oasis. The increased lanai size will accommodate small or large groups of friends. Enjoy the Lifestyle of fun, friends and family. Swim, Play Golf, Exercise, join numerous clubs, shop, have access to Houses of Worship, Medical facilities, and the opportunity to make new friends.
This is a completely furnished turnkey lease. Sorry no pets and no smokers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5357655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 Noble Faire Drive have any available units?
433 Noble Faire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 433 Noble Faire Drive have?
Some of 433 Noble Faire Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 Noble Faire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
433 Noble Faire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 Noble Faire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 433 Noble Faire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 433 Noble Faire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 433 Noble Faire Drive offers parking.
Does 433 Noble Faire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 433 Noble Faire Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 Noble Faire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 433 Noble Faire Drive has a pool.
Does 433 Noble Faire Drive have accessible units?
No, 433 Noble Faire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 433 Noble Faire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 433 Noble Faire Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 433 Noble Faire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 433 Noble Faire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
