320 KELSEY WAY

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool shuffle board media room

Seasonal Rental - Hurry, This won't last long and You won't want to miss out on this outstanding, updated condo located in Kings Point in the desirable Knolls area with its own private pool within a few steps for you to enjoy. Decorated with a Tropical motif and featuring a "Dream Kitchen" for preparing wonderful meals. Light, bright & open kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless appliances, solid wood cabinets and granite counters all add to the beauty of this condo. Kitchen opens to Dining Room & Living Room for ease of conversations and enjoying meal time preparation. Beautifully decorated Master bedroom has queen bed and guest bedroom has twin beds, walk-in shower in master bath and tub-shower in guest bath. Inside laundry room makes laundry day a breeze. You will love sitting on the lanai and enjoy the warm Florida sunshine with the lovely Tropical furniture or to just enjoy a evening cocktail.

Enjoy spending your winter months away from "Old Man Winter" living in this 55+ Senior Community of Sun City Center/Kings Point as golf carts are the second mode of transportation to the two clubhouses, with indoor/outdoor pool, exercise room, shuffleboard, pickleball, hobby and card rooms and much more to see and enjoy! Sun City Center is centrally located near pristine Gulf Beaches, amazing Art Museums, Theaters, Sporting Events, Attractions like Disney, Sea World all nearby in Sarasota, St Petersburg, Tampa and Orlando! This is A No Smoking - No Pets Rental !