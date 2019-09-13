All apartments in Sun City Center
/
Sun City Center, FL
/
320 KELSEY WAY
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:13 AM

320 KELSEY WAY

320 Kelsey Way · No Longer Available
Location

320 Kelsey Way, Sun City Center, FL 33573
Kings Point Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
shuffle board
media room
Seasonal Rental - Hurry, This won't last long and You won't want to miss out on this outstanding, updated condo located in Kings Point in the desirable Knolls area with its own private pool within a few steps for you to enjoy. Decorated with a Tropical motif and featuring a "Dream Kitchen" for preparing wonderful meals. Light, bright & open kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless appliances, solid wood cabinets and granite counters all add to the beauty of this condo. Kitchen opens to Dining Room & Living Room for ease of conversations and enjoying meal time preparation. Beautifully decorated Master bedroom has queen bed and guest bedroom has twin beds, walk-in shower in master bath and tub-shower in guest bath. Inside laundry room makes laundry day a breeze. You will love sitting on the lanai and enjoy the warm Florida sunshine with the lovely Tropical furniture or to just enjoy a evening cocktail.
Enjoy spending your winter months away from "Old Man Winter" living in this 55+ Senior Community of Sun City Center/Kings Point as golf carts are the second mode of transportation to the two clubhouses, with indoor/outdoor pool, exercise room, shuffleboard, pickleball, hobby and card rooms and much more to see and enjoy! Sun City Center is centrally located near pristine Gulf Beaches, amazing Art Museums, Theaters, Sporting Events, Attractions like Disney, Sea World all nearby in Sarasota, St Petersburg, Tampa and Orlando! This is A No Smoking - No Pets Rental !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 KELSEY WAY have any available units?
320 KELSEY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 320 KELSEY WAY have?
Some of 320 KELSEY WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 KELSEY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
320 KELSEY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 KELSEY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 320 KELSEY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 320 KELSEY WAY offer parking?
No, 320 KELSEY WAY does not offer parking.
Does 320 KELSEY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 KELSEY WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 KELSEY WAY have a pool?
Yes, 320 KELSEY WAY has a pool.
Does 320 KELSEY WAY have accessible units?
No, 320 KELSEY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 320 KELSEY WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 KELSEY WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 KELSEY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 KELSEY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
