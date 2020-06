Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

55+ COMMUNITY *SUMMER RENTAL - 3 MONTH MINIMUM* FURNISHED ON GOLF COURSE DEDHAM MODEL 2/2/2G with SCREEN PORCH ON GOLF COURSE ! NEW CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONER, UPDATED KITCHEN, SPOTLESSLY CLEAN, WASHER / DRYER, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, STOVE - ALL THAT YOU WOULD EXPECT IN A LOVELY SUN CITY CENTER RENTAL. THE SCC AMENITIES ARE AT YOUR DISPOSAL @ $300 PER YEAR - OWNER PAYS 1 MEMBERSHIP AND TENANT PAYS FOR ADDITIONAL OCCUPANTS.