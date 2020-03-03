All apartments in Sun City Center
Last updated March 3 2020 at 2:53 PM

302 ANDOVER PLACE

302 Andover Place South · No Longer Available
Location

302 Andover Place South, Sun City Center, FL 33573
Kings Point Condominiums

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
ceiling fan
pool table
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
tennis court
One-year lease, non-smokers only, no pets allowed. A very nice furnished or unfurnished condominium, located in a gated community. Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with all weather enclosed patio for year round Florida living and assigned covered parking. One resident must be 55 plus. Rent includes water and sewer, Clubhouse dues for two, lawn maintenance, basic cable TV, and pest control. Located in Kings Point, a resort style 55+ retirement community in Sun City Center. Kings Point has heated pools, two state of the art fitness centers, tennis, golf, billiards, pickleball, spas, 200 social and sports clubs and more. Move in and enjoy all that Kings Pint has to offer you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 ANDOVER PLACE have any available units?
302 ANDOVER PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 302 ANDOVER PLACE have?
Some of 302 ANDOVER PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 ANDOVER PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
302 ANDOVER PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 ANDOVER PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 302 ANDOVER PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 302 ANDOVER PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 302 ANDOVER PLACE offers parking.
Does 302 ANDOVER PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 ANDOVER PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 ANDOVER PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 302 ANDOVER PLACE has a pool.
Does 302 ANDOVER PLACE have accessible units?
No, 302 ANDOVER PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 302 ANDOVER PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 ANDOVER PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 ANDOVER PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 ANDOVER PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

