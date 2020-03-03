302 ANDOVER PLACE

Amenities

One-year lease, non-smokers only, no pets allowed. A very nice furnished or unfurnished condominium, located in a gated community. Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with all weather enclosed patio for year round Florida living and assigned covered parking. One resident must be 55 plus. Rent includes water and sewer, Clubhouse dues for two, lawn maintenance, basic cable TV, and pest control. Located in Kings Point, a resort style 55+ retirement community in Sun City Center. Kings Point has heated pools, two state of the art fitness centers, tennis, golf, billiards, pickleball, spas, 200 social and sports clubs and more. Move in and enjoy all that Kings Pint has to offer you!