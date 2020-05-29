All apartments in Sun City Center
202 BEDFORD TRAIL
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

202 BEDFORD TRAIL

202 Bedford Trail · No Longer Available
Location

202 Bedford Trail, Sun City Center, FL 33573
Kings Point Condominiums

Amenities

gym
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
clubhouse
media room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
tennis court
Turnkey furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo very close to the north clubhouse and endless fun!! THIS IS A 55 PLUS COMMUNITY. NO PETS ARE ALLOWED. ANNUAL LEASE ONLY! The resort-style retirement community of Kings Point is gated and manned with two beautiful clubhouses, an 850 seat theater, 6 heated pools, 2 spas, tennis courts, golf, billards, pickle ball, and two state of the art fitness centers. The 200 social and sports clubs will keep you entertained year round. Leave your car at home. Kings Point is a golf cart community that allows access to doctors, hospitals, shopping, banking, restaurants and much more via golf cart. This community even has its own transportation system. Kings Point in Sun City Center was awarded the Florida Communities of Excellence Award honoring the state's top residential communities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

