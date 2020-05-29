202 BEDFORD TRAIL

Amenities

Turnkey furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo very close to the north clubhouse and endless fun!! THIS IS A 55 PLUS COMMUNITY. NO PETS ARE ALLOWED. ANNUAL LEASE ONLY! The resort-style retirement community of Kings Point is gated and manned with two beautiful clubhouses, an 850 seat theater, 6 heated pools, 2 spas, tennis courts, golf, billards, pickle ball, and two state of the art fitness centers. The 200 social and sports clubs will keep you entertained year round. Leave your car at home. Kings Point is a golf cart community that allows access to doctors, hospitals, shopping, banking, restaurants and much more via golf cart. This community even has its own transportation system. Kings Point in Sun City Center was awarded the Florida Communities of Excellence Award honoring the state's top residential communities.