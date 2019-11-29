1908 CANTERBURY LANE

Amenities

Very nice, completely remodeled, turn-key furnished 2/2. All you'll need here is your toothbrush. Cable, Internet & all utilities are included in the rent. Sun City Center is a great place to live year round, and we have the best weather in the country Jan-April. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. AVAILABLE DEC 2019-APRIL 2020. Kings Point's amazing amenities will keep you entertained year round. Kings Point is gated with state-of-the-art security, two multi-million dollar clubhouses, 200 social and sports clubs, an 850 seat veterans theater, 6 heated pools, spas, tennis courts, 3 golf courses, billiards, pickle ball and two of the finest fitness centers in the South Shore area. Leave your car at home, Kings Point is a golf cart community that allows access to doctors, hospitals, shopping, banking, restaurants and much more via golf cart. This community even has its own free transportation system. Kings Point in Sun City Center was awarded the Florida Communities of Excellence Award honoring the state’s top residential communities. It's a great place to live!