All apartments in Sun City Center
Find more places like 1908 CANTERBURY LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City Center, FL
/
1908 CANTERBURY LANE
Last updated November 29 2019 at 6:41 PM

1908 CANTERBURY LANE

1908 Canterbury Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City Center
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

1908 Canterbury Lane, Sun City Center, FL 33573
Kings Point Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
internet access
media room
tennis court
Very nice, completely remodeled, turn-key furnished 2/2. All you'll need here is your toothbrush. Cable, Internet & all utilities are included in the rent. Sun City Center is a great place to live year round, and we have the best weather in the country Jan-April. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. AVAILABLE DEC 2019-APRIL 2020. Kings Point's amazing amenities will keep you entertained year round. Kings Point is gated with state-of-the-art security, two multi-million dollar clubhouses, 200 social and sports clubs, an 850 seat veterans theater, 6 heated pools, spas, tennis courts, 3 golf courses, billiards, pickle ball and two of the finest fitness centers in the South Shore area. Leave your car at home, Kings Point is a golf cart community that allows access to doctors, hospitals, shopping, banking, restaurants and much more via golf cart. This community even has its own free transportation system. Kings Point in Sun City Center was awarded the Florida Communities of Excellence Award honoring the state’s top residential communities. It's a great place to live!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 CANTERBURY LANE have any available units?
1908 CANTERBURY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 1908 CANTERBURY LANE have?
Some of 1908 CANTERBURY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 CANTERBURY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1908 CANTERBURY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 CANTERBURY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1908 CANTERBURY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 1908 CANTERBURY LANE offer parking?
No, 1908 CANTERBURY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1908 CANTERBURY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1908 CANTERBURY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 CANTERBURY LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1908 CANTERBURY LANE has a pool.
Does 1908 CANTERBURY LANE have accessible units?
No, 1908 CANTERBURY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 CANTERBURY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1908 CANTERBURY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1908 CANTERBURY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1908 CANTERBURY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun City Center 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSun City Center 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Sun City Center Apartments with GaragesSun City Center Apartments with Gyms
Sun City Center Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FL
Beacon Square, FLPasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa