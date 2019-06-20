All apartments in Sun City Center
1830 PACIFIC DUNES DRIVE

1830 Pacific Dunes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1830 Pacific Dunes Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Better than new, this stunning home occupies the largest premium lot in upscale Verona. At nearly twice the size of other lots, with an awe-inspiring water view, this is one of the most privately positioned homes in Sun City Center. Completed in April 2018, with more than $50,000 in custom upgrades. It’s the perfect home in the perfect gated community. On a 1/3 of an acre waterfront lot, with 3 bedrooms an office, 2 1/2 baths, a remarkable gourmet kitchen, stunning foyer area with 16' ceilings, 8 foot doors and arched entryways, extended lanai overlooking a gorgeous pond teeming with wildlife, huge master suite with Roman shower and his/hers walk-in closets, 2 bedroom guest suite, diagonal porcelain tile throughout, state-of-the art security, custom fans & lighting, paver-stoned driveway & lanai, WOW! No need for hurricane shutters here, all the windows & sliders are PGT high impact hurricane. The unique gated enclave of Verona offers its own private, resort-style amenities, and all the pleasures of a hall of fame retirement community. 5 public golf courses, 200 clubs and world-class amenities, all accessible by golf cart. You'll discover a world of exquisite amenities at Club Renaissance. The Mediterranean-style clubhouse and full-service facilities include an expansive golf shop, swimming pool, spa, fitness center and outstanding restaurant. Minutes from world class beaches and Disney World Sun City Center has it all! Renaissance Fee included in rent. Lawn care provided in lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 PACIFIC DUNES DRIVE have any available units?
1830 PACIFIC DUNES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 1830 PACIFIC DUNES DRIVE have?
Some of 1830 PACIFIC DUNES DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 PACIFIC DUNES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1830 PACIFIC DUNES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 PACIFIC DUNES DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1830 PACIFIC DUNES DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 1830 PACIFIC DUNES DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1830 PACIFIC DUNES DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1830 PACIFIC DUNES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1830 PACIFIC DUNES DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 PACIFIC DUNES DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1830 PACIFIC DUNES DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1830 PACIFIC DUNES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1830 PACIFIC DUNES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 PACIFIC DUNES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1830 PACIFIC DUNES DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1830 PACIFIC DUNES DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1830 PACIFIC DUNES DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
