1801 Bedford Ln Apt 45

Amenities

in unit laundry parking walk in closets gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool guest parking tennis court

Annual lease ONLY. Lovely furnished 2 BR/ 2 BA condo in the 55+ community at Kings Point. Ready for immediate occupancy. This end unit home features large master bedroom, walk-in closet, washer and dryer and lots of natural light. Also features enclosed Florida room overlooking covered assigned parking and guest parking spaces. You will love the lifestyle in this resort style community, with over 200 clubs and activities, indoor and outdoor heated pools, fitness center, tennis courts, pickle ball, 2 large clubhouses, restaurant and bar. All amenities are available to the tenants. There is a 24 hour manned security gate. Perfect location near Tampa, Sarasota, Gulf beaches and much more. No pets or smoking allowed.