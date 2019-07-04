16307 GARNET GLEN PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool garage sauna tennis court

BRAND NEW, this fabulous 3200 sqft CARLYLE Model is MOVE IN READY! Don’t miss this rare opportunity to become the first family to live in this gorgeous home. Through a charming courtyard, a double front door leads you into this welcoming home. Oversized sliding patio doors connect the great room to the extended screened lanai. Hardwood floors provide a homey feel throughout the living areas and bedrooms. The gourmet kitchen features porcelain tile floors, island, quartz countertops, tile backsplash and custom cabinetry with upper and lower lighting. High-end GE appliances have DK Gray stainless steel exteriors to hide fingerprints. A Wet Bar adjoins the great room with wine cooler and hidden computer/printer work station, balancing work, sipping a drink, and entertaining. The spacious Master Bedroom & Bathroom Suite has bay windows, two large walk-in closets with custom shelving, dual sinks and tiled to ceiling shower. GE washer&dryer are provided in the laundry room. Split 3 car garages with Epoxy flooring and wall racks. As one of the premier 55+ communities in FL, Valencia Lakes has a spectacular waterfront recreation complex, state-of-the-art fitness center, instructor-led group exercise classes, over-sized swimming pools, locker rooms with steam and sauna, game and card rooms, Tennis, pickle-ball and softball courts & much more. Enjoy the incredible resort lifestyle and feel every day you are on vacation in your own paradise. Most of all, RENTING vs BUYING, ENJOY LIFE IN CAREFREE LUXURY STYLE!