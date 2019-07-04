All apartments in Sun City Center
Last updated July 4 2019 at 5:34 AM

16307 GARNET GLEN PLACE

16307 Garnet Glen Place · No Longer Available
Location

16307 Garnet Glen Place, Sun City Center, FL 33598

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
BRAND NEW, this fabulous 3200 sqft CARLYLE Model is MOVE IN READY! Don’t miss this rare opportunity to become the first family to live in this gorgeous home. Through a charming courtyard, a double front door leads you into this welcoming home. Oversized sliding patio doors connect the great room to the extended screened lanai. Hardwood floors provide a homey feel throughout the living areas and bedrooms. The gourmet kitchen features porcelain tile floors, island, quartz countertops, tile backsplash and custom cabinetry with upper and lower lighting. High-end GE appliances have DK Gray stainless steel exteriors to hide fingerprints. A Wet Bar adjoins the great room with wine cooler and hidden computer/printer work station, balancing work, sipping a drink, and entertaining. The spacious Master Bedroom & Bathroom Suite has bay windows, two large walk-in closets with custom shelving, dual sinks and tiled to ceiling shower. GE washer&dryer are provided in the laundry room. Split 3 car garages with Epoxy flooring and wall racks. As one of the premier 55+ communities in FL, Valencia Lakes has a spectacular waterfront recreation complex, state-of-the-art fitness center, instructor-led group exercise classes, over-sized swimming pools, locker rooms with steam and sauna, game and card rooms, Tennis, pickle-ball and softball courts & much more. Enjoy the incredible resort lifestyle and feel every day you are on vacation in your own paradise. Most of all, RENTING vs BUYING, ENJOY LIFE IN CAREFREE LUXURY STYLE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16307 GARNET GLEN PLACE have any available units?
16307 GARNET GLEN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 16307 GARNET GLEN PLACE have?
Some of 16307 GARNET GLEN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16307 GARNET GLEN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
16307 GARNET GLEN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16307 GARNET GLEN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 16307 GARNET GLEN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 16307 GARNET GLEN PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 16307 GARNET GLEN PLACE offers parking.
Does 16307 GARNET GLEN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16307 GARNET GLEN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16307 GARNET GLEN PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 16307 GARNET GLEN PLACE has a pool.
Does 16307 GARNET GLEN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 16307 GARNET GLEN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 16307 GARNET GLEN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16307 GARNET GLEN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16307 GARNET GLEN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16307 GARNET GLEN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
