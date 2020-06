Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed stainless steel walk in closets

LOVELY 4 BEDROOM, TWO BATH HOME IN CYPRESS CREEK COMMUNITY. HOME SITS ON CORNER LARGE

WITH A LARGE BACK YARD AND BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF TH LAKE. YOU CAN SIT IN YOUR SCREENED IN LANAI

WITH PAVER BRICKS AND ENJOY THE FLORIDA WEATHER. LARGE OPEN KITCHEN WITH ALL STAINLESS

STEEL TILE AND WHITE CABINETRY. MASTER BEDROOM HAS A SPACIOUS WALK IN CLOSET. WON'T LAST

LONG SO CALL TODAY FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/15539-telford-spring-drive ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.