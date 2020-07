Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This property features gorgeous curb appeal, a two-car garage, and a covered patio in the backyard. Inside, you will find modern lighting, tile flooring, and a breakfast nook. The kitchen is equipped with stylish countertops and coordinating appliances. The master bathroom boasts dual sinks and a luxurious tub. Apply now and make this house your home!