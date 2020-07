Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool tennis court

Second floor 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with water and golf views. Very close to the beautiful community pool and playground. Guarded gated community with 3 golf courses, club house,tennis, restaurants and fast access to I-95. This condo can be divided in a one bedroom and a studio with a separate entrance

A side Season: $3300, off season $2000

B side Season: $2000, off season: $1000