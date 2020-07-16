All apartments in St. Lucie County
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:44 PM

2800 N Highway A1a N

2800 Atlantic Beach Boulevard · (772) 370-9910
Location

2800 Atlantic Beach Boulevard, St. Lucie County, FL 34949
North Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 806 · Avail. now

$1,990

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1307 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
sauna
tennis court
Direct Oceanfront unit, fully furnished !! enjoy the sun set & sun rise from your 8th floor balcony !! resort like amenities with : heated pool, spa , fitness center, sauna, club house , shared tennis courts , extra storage !! not to mention Florida's most beautiful beaches !! very close to downtown , theaters & best waterfront restaurants.. this unit been totally remodeled , all new tile floors, new kit & baths, new AC & appliances, newly painted .Vacant & ready to move in !! come and enjoy the ocean breeze & make beautiful memories ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 N Highway A1a N have any available units?
2800 N Highway A1a N has a unit available for $1,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2800 N Highway A1a N have?
Some of 2800 N Highway A1a N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 N Highway A1a N currently offering any rent specials?
2800 N Highway A1a N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 N Highway A1a N pet-friendly?
No, 2800 N Highway A1a N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Lucie County.
Does 2800 N Highway A1a N offer parking?
No, 2800 N Highway A1a N does not offer parking.
Does 2800 N Highway A1a N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2800 N Highway A1a N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 N Highway A1a N have a pool?
Yes, 2800 N Highway A1a N has a pool.
Does 2800 N Highway A1a N have accessible units?
No, 2800 N Highway A1a N does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 N Highway A1a N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2800 N Highway A1a N has units with dishwashers.
Does 2800 N Highway A1a N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2800 N Highway A1a N has units with air conditioning.
