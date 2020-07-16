2800 N Highway A1a N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub media room sauna tennis court

Direct Oceanfront unit, fully furnished !! enjoy the sun set & sun rise from your 8th floor balcony !! resort like amenities with : heated pool, spa , fitness center, sauna, club house , shared tennis courts , extra storage !! not to mention Florida's most beautiful beaches !! very close to downtown , theaters & best waterfront restaurants.. this unit been totally remodeled , all new tile floors, new kit & baths, new AC & appliances, newly painted .Vacant & ready to move in !! come and enjoy the ocean breeze & make beautiful memories ...