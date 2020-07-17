997 Oak Arbor Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym parking pool garage tennis court

Beautifully Updated 4 Bedroom home in Heritage Park! - Come see this beautifully updated home in Heritage Park! This home features an open floorplan and serene lake views! All 4 bedrooms have carpet, and the main living areas are a beautiful wood-look vinyl. The kitchen features white cabinets and granite countertops! The master bathroom offers double sinks, a walk-in closet, garden tub, and walk-in shower! Off of the living room, you can find a screened in patio, and spacious yard. We also can't forget about the indoor laundry area and two car garage! This home has it all! Close to the notorious St. Augustine Outlets, downtown St. Augustine, St. Johns College, and less than a mile from Publix! Perfect location! Bring the family, and enjoy the parks in the community, soccer fields, tennis courts, basketball courts, dog park, and clubhouse with fitness center and pool!



Pets considered on case by case basis.



Please call Kristy to schedule a showing.

Office-386-677-5594

After Hours and Weekends-386-503-9822



(RLNE3993120)