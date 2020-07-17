All apartments in St. Johns County
997 Oak Arbor Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

997 Oak Arbor Circle

997 Oak Arbor Circle · (386) 677-5594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

997 Oak Arbor Circle, St. Johns County, FL 32084

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 997 Oak Arbor Circle · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1664 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautifully Updated 4 Bedroom home in Heritage Park! - Come see this beautifully updated home in Heritage Park! This home features an open floorplan and serene lake views! All 4 bedrooms have carpet, and the main living areas are a beautiful wood-look vinyl. The kitchen features white cabinets and granite countertops! The master bathroom offers double sinks, a walk-in closet, garden tub, and walk-in shower! Off of the living room, you can find a screened in patio, and spacious yard. We also can't forget about the indoor laundry area and two car garage! This home has it all! Close to the notorious St. Augustine Outlets, downtown St. Augustine, St. Johns College, and less than a mile from Publix! Perfect location! Bring the family, and enjoy the parks in the community, soccer fields, tennis courts, basketball courts, dog park, and clubhouse with fitness center and pool!

Pets considered on case by case basis.

Please call Kristy to schedule a showing.
Office-386-677-5594
After Hours and Weekends-386-503-9822

(RLNE3993120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 997 Oak Arbor Circle have any available units?
997 Oak Arbor Circle has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 997 Oak Arbor Circle have?
Some of 997 Oak Arbor Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 997 Oak Arbor Circle currently offering any rent specials?
997 Oak Arbor Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 997 Oak Arbor Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 997 Oak Arbor Circle is pet friendly.
Does 997 Oak Arbor Circle offer parking?
Yes, 997 Oak Arbor Circle offers parking.
Does 997 Oak Arbor Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 997 Oak Arbor Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 997 Oak Arbor Circle have a pool?
Yes, 997 Oak Arbor Circle has a pool.
Does 997 Oak Arbor Circle have accessible units?
No, 997 Oak Arbor Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 997 Oak Arbor Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 997 Oak Arbor Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 997 Oak Arbor Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 997 Oak Arbor Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
