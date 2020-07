Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Must see this great furnished condo with fabulous views and within walking distance of the beach access and the Ponte Vedra Inn and Club.This condo has a king in the master and twins in the second bedroom. Full size laundry room and everything you need to move right in. Great glassed in porch overlooking the water to golf views of the PV Golf course. (Golf Course is under construction) Pictures do not do this place justice. Must see in person.