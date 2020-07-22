77 Quailberry Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Rivertown - Like new 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Rivertown. over 2600 squarefeet with a formal living room , formal dinning room , breakfast nook and breakfast bar . Office can be used at 5 th bedroom and upstairs has additional loft. Granite countertops and stainless appliances. Tile floors downstairs and carpet in the bedrooms. Laundry is on second floor with bedrooms. Master suite has oversized walk in closet and his and her sinks. Large sliding doors in living room looking out over covered patio , partial fenced in back yard with nature preserve view. Garage fits 3 cars with tandom parking . Access to all of Rivertown amenities . Tenant placement owner to manage after move in.



(RLNE5425571)