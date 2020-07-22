All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 77 Quailberry Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
77 Quailberry Pl
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

77 Quailberry Pl

77 Qualberry Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

77 Qualberry Place, St. Johns County, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Rivertown - Like new 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Rivertown. over 2600 squarefeet with a formal living room , formal dinning room , breakfast nook and breakfast bar . Office can be used at 5 th bedroom and upstairs has additional loft. Granite countertops and stainless appliances. Tile floors downstairs and carpet in the bedrooms. Laundry is on second floor with bedrooms. Master suite has oversized walk in closet and his and her sinks. Large sliding doors in living room looking out over covered patio , partial fenced in back yard with nature preserve view. Garage fits 3 cars with tandom parking . Access to all of Rivertown amenities . Tenant placement owner to manage after move in.

(RLNE5425571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Quailberry Pl have any available units?
77 Quailberry Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 77 Quailberry Pl have?
Some of 77 Quailberry Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Quailberry Pl currently offering any rent specials?
77 Quailberry Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Quailberry Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 77 Quailberry Pl is pet friendly.
Does 77 Quailberry Pl offer parking?
Yes, 77 Quailberry Pl offers parking.
Does 77 Quailberry Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 Quailberry Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Quailberry Pl have a pool?
No, 77 Quailberry Pl does not have a pool.
Does 77 Quailberry Pl have accessible units?
No, 77 Quailberry Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Quailberry Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 77 Quailberry Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 77 Quailberry Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 77 Quailberry Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach