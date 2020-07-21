All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 66 Rivercliff Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
66 Rivercliff Trl
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:34 AM

66 Rivercliff Trl

66 Rivercliff Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

66 Rivercliff Trail, St. Johns County, FL 32092

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
New construction, beautifully appointed home in Shearwater with open concept floor plan. Lovely kitchen with lots of upgrades including Quartz counters, gas stovetop, wall oven/micro, pull out drawers and tile backsplash. Wood look tile in foyer, kitchen, great room and master bedroom.Living room or office off foyer. Master bath has double vanity and over-sized shower with rain head. Both secondary bedrooms have walk in closets. Gas tankless water heater. Lawn/shrub maintenance/ fertilization and irrigation watering is included in rent. Security monitoring included in rent. Fenced yard. Tenants allowed use of Shearwater amenities. HOA rules apply to tenant(s). Tenant to pay $100 processing fee at lease signing. No satellite dish allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Rivercliff Trl have any available units?
66 Rivercliff Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 66 Rivercliff Trl have?
Some of 66 Rivercliff Trl's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Rivercliff Trl currently offering any rent specials?
66 Rivercliff Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Rivercliff Trl pet-friendly?
No, 66 Rivercliff Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 66 Rivercliff Trl offer parking?
Yes, 66 Rivercliff Trl offers parking.
Does 66 Rivercliff Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Rivercliff Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Rivercliff Trl have a pool?
Yes, 66 Rivercliff Trl has a pool.
Does 66 Rivercliff Trl have accessible units?
No, 66 Rivercliff Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Rivercliff Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 Rivercliff Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Rivercliff Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Rivercliff Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach