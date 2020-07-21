66 Rivercliff Trl

Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage new construction

New construction, beautifully appointed home in Shearwater with open concept floor plan. Lovely kitchen with lots of upgrades including Quartz counters, gas stovetop, wall oven/micro, pull out drawers and tile backsplash. Wood look tile in foyer, kitchen, great room and master bedroom.Living room or office off foyer. Master bath has double vanity and over-sized shower with rain head. Both secondary bedrooms have walk in closets. Gas tankless water heater. Lawn/shrub maintenance/ fertilization and irrigation watering is included in rent. Security monitoring included in rent. Fenced yard. Tenants allowed use of Shearwater amenities. HOA rules apply to tenant(s). Tenant to pay $100 processing fee at lease signing. No satellite dish allowed.