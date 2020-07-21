66 Rivercliff Trl

Amenities
New construction, beautifully appointed home in Shearwater with open concept floor plan. Lovely kitchen with lots of upgrades including Quartz counters, gas stovetop, wall oven/micro, pull out drawers and tile backsplash. Wood look tile in foyer, kitchen, great room and master bedroom.Living room or office off foyer. Master bath has double vanity and over-sized shower with rain head. Both secondary bedrooms have walk in closets. Gas tankless water heater. Lawn/shrub maintenance/ fertilization and irrigation watering is included in rent. Security monitoring included in rent. Fenced yard. Tenants allowed use of Shearwater amenities. HOA rules apply to tenant(s). Tenant to pay $100 processing fee at lease signing. No satellite dish allowed.