All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 653 West John's Creek Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
653 West John's Creek Parkway
Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:25 PM

653 West John's Creek Parkway

653 West Johns Creek Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

653 West Johns Creek Parkway, St. Johns County, FL 32092

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 653 West John's Creek Parkway have any available units?
653 West John's Creek Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
Is 653 West John's Creek Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
653 West John's Creek Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 653 West John's Creek Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 653 West John's Creek Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 653 West John's Creek Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 653 West John's Creek Parkway offers parking.
Does 653 West John's Creek Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 653 West John's Creek Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 653 West John's Creek Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 653 West John's Creek Parkway has a pool.
Does 653 West John's Creek Parkway have accessible units?
No, 653 West John's Creek Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 653 West John's Creek Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 653 West John's Creek Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 653 West John's Creek Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 653 West John's Creek Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach