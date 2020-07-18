Rent Calculator
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6390 N State Road 13
6390 Florida Highway 13
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6390 Florida Highway 13, St. Johns County, FL 32092
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently Renovated Beautiful Home On Slightly Over 2 Acres,Bonus Room,Must See. Available Now
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6390 N State Road 13 have any available units?
6390 N State Road 13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Johns County, FL
.
What amenities does 6390 N State Road 13 have?
Some of 6390 N State Road 13's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6390 N State Road 13 currently offering any rent specials?
6390 N State Road 13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6390 N State Road 13 pet-friendly?
No, 6390 N State Road 13 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Johns County
.
Does 6390 N State Road 13 offer parking?
Yes, 6390 N State Road 13 offers parking.
Does 6390 N State Road 13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6390 N State Road 13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6390 N State Road 13 have a pool?
No, 6390 N State Road 13 does not have a pool.
Does 6390 N State Road 13 have accessible units?
No, 6390 N State Road 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 6390 N State Road 13 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6390 N State Road 13 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6390 N State Road 13 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6390 N State Road 13 does not have units with air conditioning.
