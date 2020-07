Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Indoor and outdoor living at its best! Beautiful water views await you in this recently built home. Enjoy resort amenities, a gated community, and the best schools. This home offers one story living and an open floor plan. All the main areas have upgraded tile throughout. Relax on your screened in lanai and extended paver patio with a built in grill. Convenient location near 9B and close proximity to the mall, restaurants, and hospital. Drive just 10 minutes to the Atlantic Ocean.