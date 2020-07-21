216 SCRUB JAY DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

VERY OPEN AND SPACIOUS TOWNHOME WITH HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT THE FIRST FLOOR AND NEWER CARPET IN UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS VERY WELL MAINTAINED WITH GREAT VIEWS OF THE WATER WHILE RELAXING IN THE LIVING AREAS GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND OTHER ACTIVITIES A TRUE MUST SEE