All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 216 SCRUB JAY DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
216 SCRUB JAY DR
Last updated March 17 2020 at 5:09 AM

216 SCRUB JAY DR

216 Scrub Jay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

216 Scrub Jay Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32092

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
VERY OPEN AND SPACIOUS TOWNHOME WITH HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT THE FIRST FLOOR AND NEWER CARPET IN UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS VERY WELL MAINTAINED WITH GREAT VIEWS OF THE WATER WHILE RELAXING IN THE LIVING AREAS GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND OTHER ACTIVITIES A TRUE MUST SEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 SCRUB JAY DR have any available units?
216 SCRUB JAY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 216 SCRUB JAY DR have?
Some of 216 SCRUB JAY DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 SCRUB JAY DR currently offering any rent specials?
216 SCRUB JAY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 SCRUB JAY DR pet-friendly?
No, 216 SCRUB JAY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 216 SCRUB JAY DR offer parking?
Yes, 216 SCRUB JAY DR offers parking.
Does 216 SCRUB JAY DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 SCRUB JAY DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 SCRUB JAY DR have a pool?
Yes, 216 SCRUB JAY DR has a pool.
Does 216 SCRUB JAY DR have accessible units?
No, 216 SCRUB JAY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 216 SCRUB JAY DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 SCRUB JAY DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 SCRUB JAY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 SCRUB JAY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach