216 SCRUB JAY DR

VERY OPEN AND SPACIOUS TOWNHOME WITH HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT THE FIRST FLOOR AND NEWER CARPET IN UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS VERY WELL MAINTAINED WITH GREAT VIEWS OF THE WATER WHILE RELAXING IN THE LIVING AREAS GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND OTHER ACTIVITIES A TRUE MUST SEE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
