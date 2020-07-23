201 LARKIN PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Wonderful opportunity to be in the highly desirable neighborhood of Aberdeen. Must see 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with attached garage. Enjoy access to the amenity center including a fitness center, clubhouse, pool with slide and much more! Open floor plan boasts a spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Wood laminate floors in living room! Upgraded ceiling fans in the living room and bedrooms! A rated St. Johns County Schools! Perfect location! So close to top schools, St Johns River, outstanding golf courses, fine dining, and great shopping including the new Durbin Town Center,