201 LARKIN PL

Amenities
Wonderful opportunity to be in the highly desirable neighborhood of Aberdeen. Must see 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with attached garage. Enjoy access to the amenity center including a fitness center, clubhouse, pool with slide and much more! Open floor plan boasts a spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Wood laminate floors in living room! Upgraded ceiling fans in the living room and bedrooms! A rated St. Johns County Schools! Perfect location! So close to top schools, St Johns River, outstanding golf courses, fine dining, and great shopping including the new Durbin Town Center,