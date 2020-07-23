All apartments in St. Johns County
St. Johns County, FL
201 LARKIN PL
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:52 AM

201 LARKIN PL

201 Larkin Place · (904) 476-1790
Location

201 Larkin Place, St. Johns County, FL 32259

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$1,365

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful opportunity to be in the highly desirable neighborhood of Aberdeen. Must see 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with attached garage. Enjoy access to the amenity center including a fitness center, clubhouse, pool with slide and much more! Open floor plan boasts a spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Wood laminate floors in living room! Upgraded ceiling fans in the living room and bedrooms! A rated St. Johns County Schools! Perfect location! So close to top schools, St Johns River, outstanding golf courses, fine dining, and great shopping including the new Durbin Town Center,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 LARKIN PL have any available units?
201 LARKIN PL has a unit available for $1,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 LARKIN PL have?
Some of 201 LARKIN PL's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 LARKIN PL currently offering any rent specials?
201 LARKIN PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 LARKIN PL pet-friendly?
No, 201 LARKIN PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 201 LARKIN PL offer parking?
Yes, 201 LARKIN PL offers parking.
Does 201 LARKIN PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 LARKIN PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 LARKIN PL have a pool?
Yes, 201 LARKIN PL has a pool.
Does 201 LARKIN PL have accessible units?
No, 201 LARKIN PL does not have accessible units.
Does 201 LARKIN PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 LARKIN PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 LARKIN PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 LARKIN PL does not have units with air conditioning.
