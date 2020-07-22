All apartments in St. Johns County
July 3 2020

1924 E Lymington Way

1924 East Lymington Way · No Longer Available
Location

1924 East Lymington Way, St. Johns County, FL 32084

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 Bedroom,Two Bath Single Family Home For Rent. One Year Lease.newly Repainted And New Flooring. Will Be Ready For Occupancy By April 17th. Applicants Must Have A Credit Score Over 600 & Verifiable Income/Employment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1924 E Lymington Way have any available units?
1924 E Lymington Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 1924 E Lymington Way have?
Some of 1924 E Lymington Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1924 E Lymington Way currently offering any rent specials?
1924 E Lymington Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 E Lymington Way pet-friendly?
No, 1924 E Lymington Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 1924 E Lymington Way offer parking?
Yes, 1924 E Lymington Way offers parking.
Does 1924 E Lymington Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1924 E Lymington Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 E Lymington Way have a pool?
No, 1924 E Lymington Way does not have a pool.
Does 1924 E Lymington Way have accessible units?
No, 1924 E Lymington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 E Lymington Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1924 E Lymington Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1924 E Lymington Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1924 E Lymington Way does not have units with air conditioning.
