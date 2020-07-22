1924 East Lymington Way, St. Johns County, FL 32084
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Nice 3 Bedroom,Two Bath Single Family Home For Rent. One Year Lease.newly Repainted And New Flooring. Will Be Ready For Occupancy By April 17th. Applicants Must Have A Credit Score Over 600 & Verifiable Income/Employment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1924 E Lymington Way have any available units?
1924 E Lymington Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 1924 E Lymington Way have?
Some of 1924 E Lymington Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1924 E Lymington Way currently offering any rent specials?
1924 E Lymington Way is not currently offering any rent specials.