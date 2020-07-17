All apartments in St. Johns County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

18 Jasper Court

18 Jasper Ct · (904) 204-1266
Location

18 Jasper Ct, St. Johns County, FL 32259

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18 Jasper Court · Avail. Jul 20

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1575 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
online portal
18 Jasper Court Available 07/20/20 Stunning BRAND NEW home in Shearwater for rent! - **AVAILABLE JULY 20th, 2020**

Stunning 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home features almost 1,600 sq. ft. of living space. Nice open concept floorplan. Large open living room with beautiful wood plank tile flooring. Kitchen is gorgeous with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large 42' white cabinets and white subway tile backsplash! Dining area located off living room. Master bedroom is a great size and has a nice tray ceiling. Master bathroom is stunning as well with dual sinks and large walk-in tiled shower! This house is a must see! Enjoy all the 5-star amenities Shearwater has to offer! Large pool with lazy river, fitness club, Kayak Club and immaculate clubhouse!

**UNABLE TO SHOW HOME UNTIL 7-15-20. PLEASE SEE LINK BELOW TO VIEW VIRTUAL WALK-THRU: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qzqWhBeEzg3&mls=1**

Small Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee. Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE5355141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Jasper Court have any available units?
18 Jasper Court has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18 Jasper Court have?
Some of 18 Jasper Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Jasper Court currently offering any rent specials?
18 Jasper Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Jasper Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Jasper Court is pet friendly.
Does 18 Jasper Court offer parking?
No, 18 Jasper Court does not offer parking.
Does 18 Jasper Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Jasper Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Jasper Court have a pool?
Yes, 18 Jasper Court has a pool.
Does 18 Jasper Court have accessible units?
No, 18 Jasper Court does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Jasper Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Jasper Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Jasper Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Jasper Court does not have units with air conditioning.
