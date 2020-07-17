Amenities

18 Jasper Court Available 07/20/20 Stunning BRAND NEW home in Shearwater for rent! - **AVAILABLE JULY 20th, 2020**



Stunning 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home features almost 1,600 sq. ft. of living space. Nice open concept floorplan. Large open living room with beautiful wood plank tile flooring. Kitchen is gorgeous with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large 42' white cabinets and white subway tile backsplash! Dining area located off living room. Master bedroom is a great size and has a nice tray ceiling. Master bathroom is stunning as well with dual sinks and large walk-in tiled shower! This house is a must see! Enjoy all the 5-star amenities Shearwater has to offer! Large pool with lazy river, fitness club, Kayak Club and immaculate clubhouse!



**UNABLE TO SHOW HOME UNTIL 7-15-20. PLEASE SEE LINK BELOW TO VIEW VIRTUAL WALK-THRU: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qzqWhBeEzg3&mls=1**



Small Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee. Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



