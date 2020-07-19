All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 154 CALLE NORTE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
154 CALLE NORTE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

154 CALLE NORTE

154 Calle Norte · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

154 Calle Norte, St. Johns County, FL 32095

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Beautiful 5 bedroom 4 bath pool home located in Palencia in St. Johns County. This home features a formal dining room and family room with wood floors. Great room with see through gas fireplace, built in entertainment center with TV for tenant convenience only. Gourmet kitchen with center island and gas cooktop, 42'' cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, bar top and large eat in kitchen area. Spacious MB with sitting area. Master bath has his/her vanity, jacuzzi tub and walk in shower. Lg 5th bdr/bonus room located upstairs with private bath. Enjoy your evenings sitting in your screened lanai with salt water pool and outdoor kitchen. Rent incl basic cable, internet, int/ext pest ctrl, lawn and pool care. Washer/Dryer,Grill/fridge for tenant conv. Owner managed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 CALLE NORTE have any available units?
154 CALLE NORTE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 154 CALLE NORTE have?
Some of 154 CALLE NORTE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 CALLE NORTE currently offering any rent specials?
154 CALLE NORTE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 CALLE NORTE pet-friendly?
No, 154 CALLE NORTE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 154 CALLE NORTE offer parking?
Yes, 154 CALLE NORTE offers parking.
Does 154 CALLE NORTE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 154 CALLE NORTE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 CALLE NORTE have a pool?
Yes, 154 CALLE NORTE has a pool.
Does 154 CALLE NORTE have accessible units?
No, 154 CALLE NORTE does not have accessible units.
Does 154 CALLE NORTE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 CALLE NORTE has units with dishwashers.
Does 154 CALLE NORTE have units with air conditioning?
No, 154 CALLE NORTE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach