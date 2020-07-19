154 CALLE NORTE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Beautiful 5 bedroom 4 bath pool home located in Palencia in St. Johns County. This home features a formal dining room and family room with wood floors. Great room with see through gas fireplace, built in entertainment center with TV for tenant convenience only. Gourmet kitchen with center island and gas cooktop, 42'' cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, bar top and large eat in kitchen area. Spacious MB with sitting area. Master bath has his/her vanity, jacuzzi tub and walk in shower. Lg 5th bdr/bonus room located upstairs with private bath. Enjoy your evenings sitting in your screened lanai with salt water pool and outdoor kitchen. Rent incl basic cable, internet, int/ext pest ctrl, lawn and pool care. Washer/Dryer,Grill/fridge for tenant conv. Owner managed