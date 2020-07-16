All apartments in St. Johns County
125 Goldenrod Lake Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 2:38 PM

125 Goldenrod Lake Drive

125 Goldenrod Lake Drive · (904) 385-8080
Location

125 Goldenrod Lake Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32084

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2224 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
Property Amenities
Built in 2018, this nearly new 3-bedroom, 2-bath with office/4th bedroom and gourmet kitchen has tile floors throughout the main living spaces & office/bedroom and carpeted bedrooms. The kitchen features a California bar, granite counters, formal dining, tray ceilings, ceiling fans and triple slider opening out to an expansive backyard on the lake. Enjoy easy access to downtown St. Augustine, shopping outlets, grocery, beaches, and to I-95.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Goldenrod Lake Drive have any available units?
125 Goldenrod Lake Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 125 Goldenrod Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
125 Goldenrod Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Goldenrod Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 125 Goldenrod Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 125 Goldenrod Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 125 Goldenrod Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 125 Goldenrod Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Goldenrod Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Goldenrod Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 125 Goldenrod Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 125 Goldenrod Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 125 Goldenrod Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Goldenrod Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Goldenrod Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Goldenrod Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Goldenrod Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
