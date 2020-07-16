125 Goldenrod Lake Drive

Amenities

granite counters ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters Property Amenities

Built in 2018, this nearly new 3-bedroom, 2-bath with office/4th bedroom and gourmet kitchen has tile floors throughout the main living spaces & office/bedroom and carpeted bedrooms. The kitchen features a California bar, granite counters, formal dining, tray ceilings, ceiling fans and triple slider opening out to an expansive backyard on the lake. Enjoy easy access to downtown St. Augustine, shopping outlets, grocery, beaches, and to I-95.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.