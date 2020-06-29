117 Merlot Way

Wonderful 3 Br,2 1/2 Ba Townhome In A Great Location! One Car Attached Garage,And Community Pool And Playground. Paloma Is Located Close To St. Augustine,Jacksonville,And Palatka. Townhouse Backs Up To Preserve To Offer Extra Privacy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
