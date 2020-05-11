3724 Dewberry LN

Amenities

**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Currently available monthly. Inquire for current availability & rates. Book your SW Florida get-a-way now! Get ready to enjoy your time in the warm sunshine boating, fishing, relaxing in tropical paradise. Waterfront, quick access to bay and gulf waters, this lovely home offers 1 master suite king bedroom with on-suite master bath jetted tub/shower combo, double bowl sinks, and 1 queen bedroom with full guest bath across the hall. Sleeps 2-4 comfortably. Spacious Florida room for card playing, or just plain 'ole relaxing with beautiful water views. Central A/C & heat. Washer & Dryer. Utilities, Cable & WIFI included. One time departure cleaning fee + 11.5% tax additional. No smoking inside home. Rest assured to have a great experience in our well kept and well managed properties.