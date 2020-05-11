All apartments in St. James City
Find more places like 3724 Dewberry LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. James City, FL
/
3724 Dewberry LN
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:14 PM

3724 Dewberry LN

3724 Dewberry Lane · (239) 896-5742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. James City
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3724 Dewberry Lane, St. James City, FL 33956
St James City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Currently available monthly. Inquire for current availability & rates. Book your SW Florida get-a-way now! Get ready to enjoy your time in the warm sunshine boating, fishing, relaxing in tropical paradise. Waterfront, quick access to bay and gulf waters, this lovely home offers 1 master suite king bedroom with on-suite master bath jetted tub/shower combo, double bowl sinks, and 1 queen bedroom with full guest bath across the hall. Sleeps 2-4 comfortably. Spacious Florida room for card playing, or just plain 'ole relaxing with beautiful water views. Central A/C & heat. Washer & Dryer. Utilities, Cable & WIFI included. One time departure cleaning fee + 11.5% tax additional. No smoking inside home. Rest assured to have a great experience in our well kept and well managed properties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3724 Dewberry LN have any available units?
3724 Dewberry LN has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3724 Dewberry LN have?
Some of 3724 Dewberry LN's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3724 Dewberry LN currently offering any rent specials?
3724 Dewberry LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3724 Dewberry LN pet-friendly?
No, 3724 Dewberry LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. James City.
Does 3724 Dewberry LN offer parking?
Yes, 3724 Dewberry LN does offer parking.
Does 3724 Dewberry LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3724 Dewberry LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3724 Dewberry LN have a pool?
No, 3724 Dewberry LN does not have a pool.
Does 3724 Dewberry LN have accessible units?
No, 3724 Dewberry LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3724 Dewberry LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 3724 Dewberry LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3724 Dewberry LN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3724 Dewberry LN has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3724 Dewberry LN?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. James City 2 BedroomsSt. James City Apartments with Balcony
St. James City Apartments with ParkingSt. James City Furnished Apartments
St. James City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FL
Tice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLOsprey, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity