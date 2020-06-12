/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 AM
34 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in St. Augustine, FL
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
6 Units Available
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1087 sqft
Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes, not to mention Intracoastal views of Old St. Augustine and the Lighthouse Museum.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Lincolnville
1 Unit Available
123 Moore St
123 Moore Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
A beautifully furnished, like new home in the Lincolnville neighborhood. Home is walking distance or a short bike ride to downtown St Augustine or Flagler College.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Flagler's Model Land
1 Unit Available
132 King Street
132 King Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
700 sqft
Downtown... Walk To All... Charming Updated 2bd/2bth Apartment,Deck,Central Air/Heat,Wood Floors,Shorter Term And Furnished Available For A Fee,Off Street Parking Too!
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
4010 Grande Vista Blvd
4010 Grande Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1260 sqft
1260 Sq. Ft. New Engineered Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout,New Paint,New Fridge,1st Floor,Open And Split Floor Plan To Screened Lanai Overlooking Intra-coastal,Attached Large One-car Garage And Private Parking Space.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1005 Bella Vista Blvd 305
1005 Bella Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1252 sqft
Fully Furnished Yearly Rental! This Condo Located In Beautiful Las Palmas Has 2 Bedrooms And 2 Full Baths. Enjoy The Privacy Of This 3rd Floor Condo And All The Amenities Las Palmas Has To Offer.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
10 ISLA DR
10 Isla Drive, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1134 sqft
Security Deposit $1,950Non Refundable Cleaning Fee $200Non Refundable Pet Fee $250
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Old City
1 Unit Available
105 Marine Street #4
105 Marine St, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1423 sqft
Here Is Your Opportunity To Rent A Piece Of History On The Bayfront In Downtown St. Augustine.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
31205 Harbour Vista Circle
31205 Harbour Vista Circle, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1092 sqft
2nd Floor 2 Bedroom,2 Bathroom Granada Floor Plan With Updated Floors Located In The Preserve On Anastasia Island. Dining Room With Open Kitchen With Breakfast Bar. Laundry Off The Kitchen. Master Bedroom With En-suite Bathroom & Walk In Closet.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1050 BELLA VISTA BLVD
1050 Bella Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1182 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the heart of St Augustine at Las Palmas! This gated community is located right on the water. Enjoy spectacular sunsets & the natural marsh views from your newly screened lanai on the 3rd floor.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1080 BELLA VISTA BLVD
1080 Bella Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1280 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! DON'T MISS THIS GREAT RENTAL, IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF LAS PALMAS LOCATED ON THE INTRACOASTAL. THIS CONDO FEATURES 2 BR'S, 2 BA'S, A DINING AREA & THE KITCHEN OPEN TO THE FAMILY RM.
Results within 1 mile of St. Augustine
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
947 sqft
Offering one- and two-bedroom floorplans, this community features a stunning beach location, grassy areas, and pet-friendly units with in-unit air conditioning, dishwasher and recent renovations. Kitchens feature refrigerators and ranges.
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
1 Unit Available
110 Ocean Hollow Lane
110 Ocean Hollow Lane, Villano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
964 sqft
Come view the third floor STUNNING ocean views and live like you're on vacation year round! The peaceful feeling this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo gives you is priceless.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302
440 South Villa San Marco Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1085 sqft
VILLA SAN MARCO - Gated Community - VILLA SAN MARCO - Gated Community 2/2 Apartment, 3rd level private screened balcony looking over the lake featuring 1,085 sq ft. of living space near historic downtown.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
415 Villa San Marco
415 South Villa San Marco Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1085 sqft
This 3rd Floor Condo Is Conveniently Located Close To The U.s. 1 Shopping Area,The Beach,Historic St. Augustine And Just A Stones Throw From The University Of St. Augustine/Flagler Hospital. The 2br/2ba Unit Has Been Well Maintained.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
12 Rachel Ct
12 Rachel Court, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
1200 Sq. Ft.,Townhouse,2-story Foyer Entrance,Open Floor Plan,Kitchen With Serving Counter,Slider To Patio,Lr,Dr,2 Mbr Suites W/2 Baths And Laundry Room W/W-d,On 2nd Level,Community Pool. Just Off S.r.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
210 Dartmouth Rd
210 Dartmouth Road, St. Augustine South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Beautifully Landscaped Cozy Cottage. Vaulted Lr With Fireplace,Tiled Main Living Area,Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances,Newly Remodeled Bathroom With Tiled Shower And River Rock Base,Double Sized Master Bedroom,Guest Bedroom Suite.
Results within 5 miles of St. Augustine
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
936 Ridgewood Ln
936 Ridgewood Lane, St. Augustine Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1613 sqft
Charming waterfront garden home in gated community. 2 bedroom/2 bath plus den/office. Enjoy your morning coffee on the screened porch while watching the ducklings in the pond. Open floor plan with lots of natural light, airy and spacious.
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
1 Unit Available
133 Andora Street
133 Andora Street, St. Augustine Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1100 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
513 Golden Lake Loop
513 Golden Lake Loop, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1079 sqft
Nicely FURNISHED condo in Sebastian Cove in St Augustine, FL! - **AVAILABLE NOW** Nicely FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Sebastian Cove in St Augustine, FL! You enter through your single car attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1513 GOLDEN LAKE LOOP
1513 Golden Lake Loop, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1079 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nicely FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Sebastian Cove in St Augustine, FL! You enter through your single car attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
45 Buckley Ct
45 Buckley Ct, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1410 sqft
This Fantastic,Newish 2br/2.5ba Sage Town-home With One Car Garage On A Quiet Street In Cypress Bay Is The Perfect Place To Call Home! The Sage Floor Plan Offers 1,410 Sq. Ft.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
980 Manati Ave
980 Manati Avenue, St. Augustine Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1541 sqft
Open Split Plan With Hard Surface Floors,Galley Kitchen,Ceiling Fans Throughout,Master Bedroom Suite With Step-in Shower. Screened Porch,W/D Hook-ups,Fenced Yard. 1-car Garage. Community Parks And Recreation,With Pool Club Available.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
669 Drake Bay Terr
669 Drake Bay Terrace, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1155 sqft
1155 Sq. Ft.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
12 Rachel Ct
12 Rachel Court, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
1200 Sq. Ft.,Townhouse,2-story Foyer Entrance,Open Floor Plan,Kitchen With Serving Counter,Slider To Patio,Lr,Dr,2 Mbr Suites W/2 Baths And Laundry Room W/W-d,On 2nd Level,Community Pool. Just Off S.r.
