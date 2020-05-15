All apartments in St. Augustine South
Find more places like 5418 Shore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Augustine South, FL
/
5418 Shore Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:47 PM

5418 Shore Drive

5418 Shore Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 865691
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Augustine South
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5418 Shore Drive, St. Augustine South, FL 32086

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1528 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5418 Shore Drive have any available units?
5418 Shore Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5418 Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5418 Shore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5418 Shore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5418 Shore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5418 Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5418 Shore Drive does offer parking.
Does 5418 Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5418 Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5418 Shore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5418 Shore Drive has a pool.
Does 5418 Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 5418 Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5418 Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5418 Shore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5418 Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5418 Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5418 Shore Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Augustine South 2 BedroomsSt. Augustine South 3 Bedrooms
St. Augustine South Apartments with ParkingSt. Augustine South Apartments with Pool
St. Augustine South Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLSt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FL
St. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Edward Waters CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Jacksonville University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity